Ujjivan Small Finance Bank hits new 52-Week high after RBI's action

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

Shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank ended 6 percent higher at Rs 36.95 on May 30, after the bank said RBI was withdrawing nominee director from the board. The stock hit a 52 week high of ₹36.95 per share on the NSE.

P.N. Raghunath, then General Manager at RBI's Bengaluru Regional Office, had been appointed as Additional Director on the bank's board. However, in a recent letter dated May 29, 2023, the RBI informed Ujjivan Small Finance Bank that Mr. P.N. Raghunath would cease to be an Additional Director with immediate effect.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has been on an upward trajectory since the start of the new financial year 2023-24. Over the past week, the bank's share price has risen from approximately Rs 28 to Rs 36 per share, delivering a remarkable return of around 30 percent to its shareholders. Year-to-date, the small finance bank's shares have provided 25 percent return to its investors.

In a recent earnings report, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank announced a significant increase in its net profit for the March quarter. The bank's net profit jumped by more than two-fold to Rs 309.50 crore, attributed to higher core income and a write-back in provisions. For the fiscal year 2022-23, the bank reported a net profit of Rs 1,099 crore, a notable improvement from the loss of Rs 414 crore recorded in the previous year.

During the reporting quarter, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank witnessed a 36 percent growth in its core net interest income, amounting to Rs 738 crore. This increase was driven by a 33 percent rise in the loan book.

The bank's net interest margin saw a slight narrowing of 0.85 percent. Managing Director and Chief Executive Office, Ittira Davis stated that the bank aims to decrease the proportion of micro loans from the current 71 percent, which may lead to a 5-6 percentage point dip in net interest margins to 9 percent in the fiscal year 2023-24.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank's performance in all aspects has contributed to its impressive financial results. The bank has demonstrated steady business expansion, improvement in asset quality, and reduced credit costs.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.