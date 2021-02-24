English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Trading resumes on NSE after being shut for majority of the day, trading extended till 5 pm

Market timing may be extended till 5 pm. NSE has approached Sebi and other exchanges for increasing the trading timing

Tarun Sharma
February 24, 2021 / 03:35 PM IST

The cash and futures markets of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was shut in the morning following a technical glitch. The benchmark indices – NSE Nifty and Bank Nifty - are still not refreshing the cash market rates.


Market trading timing has been extended. NSE will open at 3.30 pm and close at 5 pm, a source close to the development told Moneycontrol.


“We are working on restoring the systems as soon as possible. In view of the above, all the segments have been closed at 11.40 an and will be restored as soon as issue is resolved,” the NSE said.


Also read: Technical snag halts trading on NSE

“NSE has multiple telecom links with two service providers and we have received communication from both that there are issues with their links, due to which there is an impact on the NSE system, it said.


“NSE’s Nifty and Bank Nifty cash prices have not been updating since morning. It is a recurring problem with this exchange and we have no alternative,” a broker told Moneycontrol.


This is not the first time that such a technology issue is plaguing the NSE. The exchange had faced it several times last year also. Sebi had penalised the exchange for this glitch.

Sebi is also planning to come out with a policy for compensating losses stemming from technical issues.
Tarun Sharma
TAGS: #NSE glitch #SEBI
first published: Feb 24, 2021 12:28 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Pitfalls to steer clear of this tax-saving season

Simply Save | Pitfalls to steer clear of this tax-saving season

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.