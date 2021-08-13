MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Trade Spotlight: What should investors do with VIP, Max Healthcare and Bharat Forge?

Stocks that were in focus include VIP, which rose 20% to hit a 52-week high, Max Healthcare (gained nearly 10%), and Bharat Forge (closed with gains of nearly 6%) on Thursday. All three stocks hit a fresh 52-week high

Kshitij Anand
August 13, 2021 / 08:18 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Bulls took control of market on Thursday pushing Nifty50 as well as S&P BSE Sensex to a fresh record high while mid & smallcap stocks outperformed after 3 days of underperformance.

The S&P BSE Midcap index rose 1.07 percent while the S&P BSE Smallcap index closed with gains of nearly 2 percent on Thursday.

Sectorally, buying interest was seen in utilities, power, capital goods and IT, while selling pressure was visible in the energy space.

Stocks that were in focus include VIP, which rose 20 percent to hit a 52-week high, Max Healthcare (gained nearly 10 percent), and Bharat Forge (closed with gains of nearly 6 percent) on Thursday. All three stocks hit a fresh 52-week high.

Here's what Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities Ltd, recommends investors should do with these stocks when the market resumes trading today:

Close

Related stories

VIP:

The stock has rallied by about 20 percent on August 12th. After a big gap-up opening on Thursday, it quickly surpassed Rs. 435 resistance mark and maintained intensified momentum throughout the day.

On the short term time frame, the stock has formed a strong price-volume breakout pattern. The texture of the pattern suggests that the breakout action will continue in the near term if the stock succeeds to trade above Rs 435 level.

For the swing traders, Rs. 435 should be the sacrosanct level. If the stock trades above the same then we can expect the uptrend to continue up to Rs.500-525 levels.

Max Healthcare:

After a sharp reversal from Rs. 280, the stock comfortably surpassed the previous resistance zone of Rs. 306. On the daily chart, the stock has formed a higher bottom series pattern along with positive SAR series which indicates an uptrend likely to continue in the near term.

(SAR is a technical indicator which uses a trailing stop and reverse method to identify suitable exit and entry points)

It has also formed a range breakout formation which indicates high chances of a medium-term uptrend from the current levels.

For the positional traders, Rs.305-310 should be the key level to watch, and if the stock manages to trade above the same then we can expect the uptrend to continue up to Rs. 350-365.

Bharat Forge:

Post the short-term price correction, the stock took support near the 50-day SMA and reversed sharply. On the daily and weekly charts, it has formed a strong price-volume reversal formation which is broadly positive for Bharat Forge Ltd.

After a long time, the stock succeeded to close above the 800 mark and it also formed a strong bullish candle which indicates a further uptrend from the current levels.

However, the intraday chart suggests a temporary overbought situation, and traders may take a cautious stance near the 865 resistance level.

As long as it is trading above Rs. 810 the uptrend texture is likely to continue up to Rs. 865-895 levels. However, if the stock starts trading below Rs. 810 then the uptrend could be vulnerable
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Kshitij Anand is the Editor Markets at Moneycontrol.
Tags: #MARKET OUTLOOK #Shrikant Chouhan #stock recommendations #Technical recommendation #Trade Spotlight
first published: Aug 13, 2021 08:18 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.