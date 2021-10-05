Trade Spotlight | What should investors do with Divi's Laboratories, Astral, and VST Tillers now?

live bse live

The market snapped four-day losing streak and gained nearly 1 percent on October 4 driven by buying across sectors. The Nifty50 closed near 17,700-mark with 159 points gains while the BSE Sensex got back to 59,300 levels, rising more than 500 points. Both the indices had lost around 2 percent last week.

The broader market also joined the bulls' party as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained 1.6 percent each.

Stocks that were in focus include Astral, which surged 7.01 percent to close at Rs 2,354, Divi's Laboratories (closed with gains of 8.04 percent at Rs 5,220.70). Both stocks were among the top five gainers in the futures & options segment. VST Tillers Tractors also hit an all-time high of Rs 3,258.75 intraday but closed lower at Rs 2,960.60.

Here's what Vikas Jain of Reliance Securities, recommends investors should do with these stocks when the market resumes trading today:

Astral

The stock was being trading in a narrow range since the inclusion in the derivatives list in July 21, 2021. It has broken from its one quarter consolidation with strong volumes and price momentum in Monday's trade.

It has scaled a new 52-week high and the short term average of Rs 2,125 would act as strong support from current levels. We advise to hold the stock. The current up move can lead the stock higher near to Rs 2,530 levels.

Divis Laboratories

The stock is one of the best performers in the Pharma sector and continues to trade above all the averages since the last 18 months. It has bounced from its 100-day average on back of positive news flow and it would continue to outperform within the overall sector.

Any decline near to the recent lows of Rs 4,780-4,850 levels would be a good opportunity to add longs. We advised to hold the stock with a target at Rs 5,800.

VST Tillers Tractors

The stock has gained by 58 percent YTD and scaled an all time high crossing its previous peak of 2018 highs of Rs 3,095 levels. It has ended in a Doji candle and closed near the low point of the day witnessing pressure at higher levels on Monday.

Relative strength index (RSI) has inched upwards to 82 levels and risk reward is not in favour of longs. We would recommend to book profit at current levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.