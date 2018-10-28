Trade Setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The market fell for a second consecutive day on Friday (October 26), which was the first day of the November series. It ended a volatile session sharply lower, but managed to defend the psychological 10,000 level.

The Nifty 50 opened flat at 10,122.35, but corrected sharply to hit an intraday low of 10,004.55. The index made many attempts to hold 10,100 levels amid volatility, but failed and finally closed 94.90 points lower at 10,030.

The index formed a large bearish candle which resembles a 'Bearish Belt Hold' kind of pattern on the daily charts as well as weekly scale.

A 'Bearish Belt Hold' pattern is formed when the opening price becomes the highest point of the trading day (intraday high) and the index declines throughout the trading day making up for the large body. The candle will either have a small or no upper shadow and a small lower shadow.

"The index is now a stone's throw away from the key support zone of 10,000-9,952. Once that is breached, the index can be looking for a nose dive to 9,700," Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Senior Technical Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas told Moneycontrol.

He added that the weekly chart, which is showing negative close for the week gone by, confirms the bearish outlook. "Going ahead, the selling pressure is likely to spread across the broader market indices as well. Thus traders are recommended to be on the short side of the trade," Ratnaparkhi said.

India VIX moved up by 3.21 percent to 19.57 levels. Volatility is not cooling off, which is concerning the market. It has to go down below 17-16 zones to rescue the bulls after the sharp cut of last two months.

We have collated top 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Key support and resistance level for Nifty

The Nifty 50 closed at 10,030 on Friday. According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 9,980.07, followed by 9,930.13. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,104.37 and then 10,178.73.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank index closed at 24,421.05, down 396.40 points on October 26. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,258.83, followed by 24,096.57. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 24,677.63, followed by 24,934.17.

Call options data

Maximum call open interest (OI) of 20.18 lakh contracts was seen at the 10,500 strike price. This will act as a crucial resistance level for the November series.

This was followed by the 10,700 strike price, which now holds 15.99 lakh contracts in open interest, and 10,600, which has accumulated 15.33 lakh contracts in open interest.

Maximum Call writing was seen at the strike price of 10,100, which added 3.83 lakh contracts, followed by 10,600 which added 3.35 lakh contracts and 10,700 which added 3.18 lakh contracts.

There was hardly any Call writing seen.

Put Options data

Maximum Put open interest of 34.03 lakh contracts was seen at the 10,000 strike price. This will act as a crucial support level for the November series.

This was followed by the 9,500 strike price, which now holds 26.47 lakh contracts in open interest, and the 10,200 strike price, which has now accumulated 23.01 lakh contracts in open interest.

Put writing was seen at the strike price of 9,500, which added 5.82 lakh contracts in open interest, followed by 10,000 which added 3.34 lakh contracts and 10,100 which added 2.51 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at the strike price of 10,200, which shed 2.02 lakh contracts in open interest, followed by 10,300 which shed 0.81 lakh contracts.

FII & DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,356.66 crore while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 1,875.89 crore in the Indian equity market on Friday, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Fund Flow Picture:

Stocks with high delivery percentage

High delivery percentage suggests that investors are accepting delivery of the stock, which means that investors are bullish on it.

32 stocks saw a long buildup

37 stocks saw short covering

A decrease in open interest along with an increase in price mostly indicates short covering.

86 stocks saw a short build-up

An increase in open interest along with a decrease in price mostly indicates a build-up of short positions.

48 stocks saw long unwinding

Bulk Deals

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Balkrishna Industries: Board meeting will be held on November 5 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018 and to consider declaration of 2nd interim dividend on equity shares, if any.

Globus Spirits: Board meeting will be held on November 2 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

Inox Wind: Board meeting will be held on November 5 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

United Bank of India: Board meeting is scheduled on October 31 to consider raising of equity capital in one or more tranches for an amount not exceeding Rs 3,000 crore by way of preferential allotment of equity shares.

JSW Energy: Company's post result conference call will now be held on November 5 to discuss the Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Capacite Infraprojects: Board meeting will be held on November 3 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

Alphageo (India): Board meeting will be held on November 12 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

Aster DM Healthcare: Board meeting will be held on November 12 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

Ashok Leyland: Board meeting will be held on November 13 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

VST Tillers Tractors: Board meeting will be held on November 9 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

Future Enterprises: Board meeting will be held on November 2 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

HG Infra Engineering: Board meeting will be held on November 3 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

Kennametal India: Board meeting will be held on November 9 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

Noida Toll Bridge Company: Board meeting will be held on November 6 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

Aditya Birla Capital: Board meeting will be held on November 6 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

Aegis Logistics: Board meeting will be held on November 5 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

SML Isuzu: Board meeting will be held on November 14 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

Coffee Day Enterprises: Board meeting will be held on November 14 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

Adani Transmission: Board meeting will be held on November 3 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

Reliance Communications: Board meeting will be held on November 3 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

Punjab & Sind Bank: Board meeting will be held on November 13 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

ITI Limited: Board meeting will be held on November 10 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

Future Supply Chain Solutions: Board meeting will be held on November 2 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

Indian Energy Exchange: Board meeting will be held on November 9 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

Sobha: Board meeting will be held on November 9 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

Aurobindo Pharma: Board meeting will be held on November 12 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

Astron Paper & Board Mill: Board meeting will be held on November 5 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

PTC Industries: Board meeting will be held on November 3 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

Godfrey Phillips India: Board meeting will be held on November 3 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

Uflex: Board meeting will be held on November 3 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

PTC India Financial Services: Board meeting will be held on November 12 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

Allied Digital Services: Board meeting will be held on November 5 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter/half year ended September 2018.

Ruchira Papers: Conference call with analysts and investors is scheduled to be held on November 1.

Reliance Infrastructure: Board meeting is scheduled on November 3 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Reliance Naval and Engineering: Board meeting is scheduled on November 2 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Future Consumer: Board meeting is scheduled on November 3 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Gati: Board meeting is scheduled on November 13 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

PSP Projects: Board meeting is scheduled on November 5 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Sadbhav Infrastructure: Board meeting is scheduled on November 5 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Phoenix Mills: Board meeting is scheduled on November 5 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Himatsingka Seide: Board meeting is scheduled on November 5 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

GVK Power & Infrastructure: Board meeting is scheduled on November 14 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Kajaria Ceramics: Ashok Kajaria, Chairman & Managing Director and Sanjeev Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer of the company would meet the Investors at Mumbai on October 30-31.

HPL Electric & Power: Company has scheduled a conference call for investors on October 30.

Stocks in news

Results on Monday: HDFC AMC, Coffee Day Enterprises, Tata Power Company, LIC Housing Finance, Colgate Palmolive, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Honda Siel Power Products, Kingfa Science, GP Petroleums, Jullundur Motor Agency, HPL Electric & Power, Premier Explosives, Hester Biosciences, Paisalo Digital, Newgen Software Technologies, Genus Paper & Boards, Snowman Logistics, Wonderla Holidays, DCM Shriram, Just Dial, Union Bank of India, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, SEL Manufacturing Company, Vaibhav Global, Visa Steel, Sundram Fasteners, Solar Industries, Rane Holdings, Finolex Industries, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Century Textiles, Vinyl Chemicals, Man Industries (India), Punjab Chemicals, Maithan Alloys, Ester Industries, Poly Medicure, Sagar Cements, Archidply Industries, KRBL, KPR Mill, Raj Television Network, IFB Industries, Prakash Industries, HSIL, Mafatlal Finance, Ballarpur Industries, Swaraj Engines, Gruh Finance, Chambal Fertilizers, Lakshmi Energy and Foods, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Supreme Industries, Meghmani Organics, Vijaya Bank, Thirumalai Chemicals, OnMobile Global, Plastiblends India, Mahindra Holidays, Action Construction Equipment, Carborundum Universal, Nilkamal, Granules India, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers, Nelcast, Monsanto India

ICICI Bank Q2: Profit falls 55.8 percent to Rs 908.9 crore versus Rs 2,058.2 crore; net interest income increases 12.4 percent to Rs 6,417.5 crore versus Rs 5,709.1 crore YoY. Gross NPA at 8.54 percent versus 8.81 percent and net NPA at 3.65 percent versus 4.19 percent QoQ.

ICICI Bank: Board appointed Hari L Mundra as an additional (independent) director of the bank for a period of 5 years.

AAVAS Financiers Q2: Profit rises to Rs 35.28 crore versus Rs 32.86 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 163.62 crore versus Rs 128.03 crore YoY.

Nucleus Software Q2: Profit increases to Rs 19.14 crore versus Rs 17.59 crore; revenue rises to Rs 121.49 crore from Rs 112.61 crore QoQ.

Nestle India Q3: Profit jumps 30 percent to Rs 446.1 crore versus Rs 343.2 crore; revenue rises 16.9 percent to Rs 2,939.4 crore versus Rs 2,514.1 crore YoY.

PI Industries Q2: Profit rises 17.6 percent to Rs 94.4 crore versus Rs 80.3 crore; revenue jumps 28.9 percent to Rs 723 crore versus Rs 561.1 crore YoY.

Sintex Plastics Technology Q2: Profit rises to Rs 40.36 crore versus Rs 26.06 crore; revenue falls to Rs Rs 1,172.15 crore versus Rs 1,432.90 crore YoY.

Automotive Stampings Q2: Profit at Rs 2.82 crore versus loss at Rs 14.24 crore; revenue spikes to Rs 127.5 crore versus Rs 70.14 crore YoY.

Astec Lifesciences Q2: Profit spikes to Rs 11.57 crore versus Rs 6.72 crore; revenue increases to Rs 112.72 crore versus Rs 95.93 crore YoY.

Shoppers Stop Q2: Profit at Rs 13.21 crore versus loss at Rs 21.8 crore; revenue rises to Rs 864.53 crore versus Rs 837.6 crore YoY.

ARSS Infrastructure Projects Q2: Loss at Rs 3.44 crore versus loss at Rs 28.06 crore; revenue rises to Rs 81.5 crore versus Rs 51.31 crore YoY.

Eros International Media Q2: Consolidated profit rises to Rs 77.01 crore versus Rs 59.32 crore; revenue increases to Rs 292.88 crore versus Rs 217.93 crore QoQ.

DB Realty Q2: Loss at Rs 16.8 crore versus Rs 12.4 crore; revenue falls to Rs 0.20 crore versus Rs 2.44 crore YoY.

Jindal Stainless Q2: Loss at Rs 36.44 crore versus profit at Rs 27.30 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 3,081.4 crore versus Rs 2,607.84 crore YoY.

Automobile Corporation of Goa Q2: Profit falls to Rs 5.18 crore versus Rs 7.74 crore; revenue declines to Rs 103.3 crore versus Rs 142.1 crore YoY.

Mawana Sugars September quarter: Loss at Rs 11.85 crore versus loss at Rs 11.13 crore; revenue rises to Rs 246.75 crore versus Rs 175.09 crore YoY.

Deepak Nitrite Q2: Profit rises to Rs 28.06 crore versus Rs 22.68 crore; revenue increases to Rs 432.71 crore versus Rs 353.6 crore YoY.

Foseco India Q2: Profit falls to Rs 8.65 crore versus Rs 8.75 crore; revenue increases to Rs 91.09 crore versus Rs 90.34 crore YoY.

Sintex Industries Q2: Consolidated profit jumps to Rs 47.91 crore versus Rs 28.24 crore; revenue rises to Rs 907.17 crore versus Rs 727.45 crore YoY.

Salzer Electronics Q2: Profit falls to Rs 5.62 crore versus Rs 5.81 crore; revenue increases to Rs 134.7 crore versus Rs 100.7 crore YoY.

DCM Shriram Industries Q2: Profit rises to Rs 24.7 crore versus Rs 21.30 crore; revenue falls to Rs 415.34 crore versus Rs 427.3 crore YoY.

Vinati Organics Q2: Profit increases to Rs 65 crore versus Rs 64.3 crore; revenue dips to Rs 252.8 crore versus Rs 264.7 crore YoY.

Punj Lloyd Q2: Loss widens to Rs 1,465.6 crore versus loss Rs 248.4 crore; revenue falls to Rs 616.3 crore versus Rs 1,002.6 crore YoY.

HT Media Q2: Consolidated loss at Rs 42.2 crore versus profit at Rs 66.22 crore; revenue dips to Rs 512.8 crore versus Rs 545.2 crore YoY.

Divis Laboratories Q2: Profit jumps to Rs 397.65 crore versus Rs 206.8 crore; revenue spikes to Rs 1,285 crore versus Rs 890.20 crore YoY.

Aurionpro Solutions Q2: Profit climbs to Rs 18.55 crore versus Rs 13.2 crore; revenue rises to Rs 133.94 crore versus Rs 120.18 crore YoY.

Brigade Enterprises: Company launched Brigade Bricklane on Kogilu Road, Bangalore.

Kwality: Sharad Bhandari has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company. Satish Kumar Gupta resigned as Chief Financial Officer.

Cox & Kings: Company entered into an agreement to sell its education business to UK-based Midlothian Capital Partners for all-cash enterprise value of 467 million pound (Rs 4,387 crore).

Bombay Dyeing: Board approved conversion of its existing debt given to its subsidiary in Indonesia viz. PT Five Star Textile Indonesia into equity shares.

Mawana Sugars: Board approved the proposal for investment of Rs 40 crore for installation of incinerator at distillery plant, Nanglamal Sugar Complex, Nanglamal, Meerut; and to explore the possibility of disposing of its operating chemical manufacturing unit Siel Chemical Complex (SCC) located at Rajpura, Distt. Patiala, Punjab in order to ensure long term financial stability of the company.

Axis Bank: The bank has executed an agreement for sale of 19,79,900 equity shares at Rs 825 per share with HDFC Bank, resulting in a total cash consideration of Rs 163.34 crore. HDFC Bank currently holds 5 percent of the total equity capital of NSDL, which increased to 9.95 percent after this transaction.

Yes Bank: Bank said search committee has finalised the profile for a potential candidate for the post of CEO and got a representative list of candidate pool, based on initial industry mapping.

Peninsula Land: Company, through its subsidiary Peninsula Holding and Investment Private Limited (PHIPL) entered into a securities purchase agreement to acquire 71 percent stake in RR Mega City Builders Limited, thereby making it a step-down subsidiary of the company.

Va Tech Wabag: Parthasarathy Gopalan, Chief Financial Officer of the company has resigned from the position.

Sterlite Technologies: Company launched all new – FTTx MANTRATM – an end-to-end FTTx-as-aservice solution which allows swift roll-out of Fibre-to-the-Point (FTTx) networks at the scale, latency and agility needed to suit all future requirements of 5G, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, for global communication service providers, data centres and citizen networks.

Oriental Aromatics: Board approved sSub-division of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each into equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each; and issue of one fully paid bonus equity share of the face value of Rs 5 each for one equity share of the face value of Rs 5 each.

Dr Lal PathLabs: NCLT approved the scheme of amalgamation between company and Delta Ria and Pathology Private Limited.

Max Alert Systems: The adjudication proceedings vide show cause notice dated August 7, 2018 are disposed off without imposition of any monetary penalty.

Sayaji Industries: ICRA assigned MA- (Stable) rating for public deposit programme (unsecured) of the company.

Hindalco Industries: Company stopped mining operation at Durgumanwadi Mine since March 17, 2018. Stopping of mining operation has no material impact on operations or financial performance of the company.

1 stock under ban period on NSE

Securities in ban period for the next day's trade under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

For October 29, Adani Power is present on this list.