Trade setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

The Indian market on July 22 clocked gains of over a percent on healthy buying across sectors. Positive global cues underpinned the sentiment pushing investors to buy equities that were available at relatively cheaper prices after two days of healthy correction.

Sensex closed 639 points, or 1.22 percent, higher at 52,837.21 while the Nifty settled at 15,824.05, up 192 points or 1.23 percent.

Mid and smallcaps outperformed their larger peers. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices closed 1.49 and 1.52 percent higher, respectively.

"On the technical front, the Nifty has formed an Open Bullish Marabozu candle, which suggests strength for the upcoming session. The index has given a close above 21 and 50-DMA, which adds further strength to the counter," said Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking.

"Hourly momentum indicator MACD is also showing positive crossover, which, too, indicates strength for the next day. The Nifty has support at 15,600, while resistance is at 15,950," said Bagadia.

We have collated 15 data points to help you spot profitable trades:

Note: The open interest (OI) and volume data of stocks given in this story are the aggregates of three-month data and not of the current month only.

Key support and resistance levels on the Nifty

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 15,755.33, followed by 15,686.67. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 15,863.73 and 15,903.47.

Nifty Bank

The Nifty Bank jumped 262 points or 0.76 percent to 34,677.30 on July 22. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 34,493.77, followed by 34,310.23. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 34,924.97 and 35,172.64 levels.

Call option data

Maximum Call open interest of 43.60 lakh contracts was seen at 16,000 strike, which will act as a crucial resistance level in the July series.

This is followed by 15,800 strike, which holds 32.68 lakh contracts, and 15,900 strike, which has accumulated 26.73 lakh contracts.

Call writing was seen at 16,000 strike, which added 13.44 lakh contracts, followed by 16,100 strike which added 10.07 lakh contracts and 15,900 strike which added 8.95 lakh contracts.

Call unwinding was seen at 15,700 strike, which shed 11.37 lakh contracts, followed by 15,600 strike which shed 4.41 lakh contracts, and 15,500 strike which shed 2.04 lakh contracts.

Put option data

Maximum Put open interest of 33.79 lakh contracts was seen at 15,500 strike, which will act as a crucial support level in the July series.

This is followed by 15,800 strike, which holds 25.55 lakh contracts, and 15,700 strike, which has accumulated 24.40 lakh contracts.

Put writing was seen at 15,800 strike, which added 12.44 lakh contracts, followed by 15,700 strike which added 11.22 lakh contracts, and 15,500 strike which added 3.93 lakh contracts.

Put unwinding was seen at 15,300 strike, which shed 1.96 lakh contracts, followed by 16,300 strike which shed 7,450 contracts.

Stocks with a high delivery percentage

A high delivery percentage suggests that investors are showing interest in these stocks.

78 stocks saw long build-up

An increase in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a build-up of long positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a long build-up was seen.

10 stocks saw long unwinding

A decline in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a long unwinding.

17 stocks saw short build-up

An increase in open interest, along with a decrease in price, mostly indicates a build-up of short positions. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which a short build-up was

seen.

58 stocks witnessed short-covering

A decrease in open interest, along with an increase in price, mostly indicates a short-covering. Based on the open interest future percentage, here are the top 10 stocks in which short-covering was seen.

Bulk deals

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Results on July 23

Reliance Industries, Ambuja Cements, JSW Steel, Federal Bank, United Spirits, Yes Bank, Artson Engineering, Atul, Aurionpro Solutions, Cigniti Technologies, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Dynamatic Technologies, Fineotex Chemical, Majesco, Nectar Lifesciences, Panacea Biotec, ABB Power Products and Systems India, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Seshasayee Paper & Boards, SKF India and Symphony are slated to announce their quarterly results today.

Stocks in news

Balaji Telefilms: The company has appointed Nachiket Pantvaidya as the Group Chief Executive Officer.

Indiamart Intermesh Q1: The company's Q1 consolidated net profit rose 18.6 percent to Rs 87.9 crore versus Rs 74.1 crore YoY and revenue was up 18.6 percent at Rs 181.6 crore versus Rs 153.1 crore YoY.

Tanla Platforms Q1: The company posted a 32.9 percent jump in its Q1 consolidated net profit at Rs 104.5 crore versus Rs 78.6 crore and revenue was up 37.5 percent at Rs 626.4 crore against Rs 455.5 crore, YoY.

PSP Projects: The company has secured new work orders worth Rs 82.79 crore till date in the financial year 2021-22 for institutional and industrial projects from various clients.

Tata Power: The company has signed a share purchase agreement (SPA) with Tata Power International Pte., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, for sale of 100 percent equity shares held in Trust Energy Resources Pte, another wholly-owned subsidiary of the company for a consideration of USD 285.64 million.

Hero MotoCorp: The company launched an advanced, ‘connected’, and feature-rich new Maestro Edge 125.

Wipro: The company launched FieldX, a cloud-based end-to-end digital service lifecycle automation solution built on ServiceNow’s Now Platform.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers: The company board to consider the proposal for issuance of bonus equity shares, subject to requisite approvals.

South Indian Bank Q1: The company's Q1 net profit was down 87.4 percent at Rs 10.3 crore versus Rs 81.7 crore and NII was down 7.6 percent at Rs 542 crore versus Rs 586.9 crore, YoY.

Fund flow

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 247.59 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 942.55 crore in the Indian equity market on July 22, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

Five stocks - Cadila Healthcare, Canara Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, NALCO and Sun TV Network - are under the F&O ban for July 23. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.