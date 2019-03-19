App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2019 11:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Tata Chemicals with stop loss at Rs 581 and target of Rs 610, Godrej Consumer Products with stop loss at Rs 709 and target of Rs 725 and Interglobe Aviation with stop loss at Rs 1305 and target of Rs 1342.

Late recovery helped the market close higher for the sixth consecutive session on March 18, but the Nifty50 failed to hold on to 11,500 levels due to some profit booking.

Positive Asian cues, and buying in banking and financials and FMCG stocks pushed the BSE Sensex 70.75 points higher to 38,095.07 while the Nifty50

climbed 35.35 points to 11,462.20 and formed Long-Legged Doji pattern on daily charts.

As far as Nifty options activities are concerned, fresh writing took place in 11,500-11,700 call options. On the other side, open interest addition was seen in 11,400 and 11,500 put options. Now, the maximum open interest concentration for March series is placed at 11,500 call and 11,000 put options.

As the outstanding contracts in futures segment is heavy now, she would advise traders to lighten up their positions in index and prefer trading in individual counters for better risk reward ratio.

According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,406.4, followed by 11,350.6. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,524.1 and 11,586.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 29,596.10, up 214.65 points on March 18. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 29,367.86, followed by 29,139.63. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 29,818.16, followed by 30,040.23.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Tata Chemicals with stop loss at Rs 581 and target of Rs 610

Buy Godrej Consumer Products with stop loss at Rs 709 and target of Rs 725

Buy Interglobe Aviation with stop loss at Rs 1305 and target of Rs 1342

Buy Axis Bank with stop loss at Rs 741 and target of Rs 766

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 92.7 and target of Rs 100

Sell Amara Raja Batteries with a stop loss of Rs 745 and target of Rs 710

Buy Oriental Bank of Commerce with a stop loss of Rs 100.5 and target of Rs 110

Buy PVR with a stop loss below Rs 1660 and target of Rs 1750

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Axis Bank with target at Rs 775 and stop loss at Rs 740

Buy Bank of India with target at Rs 100 and stop loss  at Rs 93

Buy Bharti Infratel with target at Rs 330 and stop loss at Rs 310

Buy JSW Steel with target at Rs 308 and stop loss at Rs 287

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Mar 19, 2019 08:35 am

tags #Stocks Views #video

