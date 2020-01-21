App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2020 09:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Prakash Gaba for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends selling Tata Motors with stop loss at Rs 198 and target of Rs 191 and Tata Steel with stop loss at Rs 494 and target of Rs 482.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The 30-share pack Sensex hit a fresh all-time high of 42,273.87 but failed to hold altitude and ended the day with a loss of 416 points, or 0.99 percent, at 41,528.91.

Nifty also hit a fresh record high of 12,430.50 in early trade but settled 128 points, or 1.03 percent, down at 12,224.55.

Secondary barometers BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices outperformed Sensex, ending 0.57 percent and 0.39 percent lower, respectively.

Close

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12,150.77, followed by 12,077.03. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,364.37 and 12,504.23.

related news

Nifty Bank closed 1.61 percent down at 31,080.65. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,779.77, followed by 30,478.83. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,652.77 and 32,224.83.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 121, target of Rs 110

Sell RBL Bank with a stop loss of Rs 332, target of Rs 318

Sell Oil India Limited with a stop loss of Rs 152, target of Rs 140

Buy Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 1750, target of Rs 1810

Buy PVR with a stop loss of Rs 1900, target of Rs 1955

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Sell Tata Motors with stop loss at Rs 198 and target of Rs 191

Sell Tata Steel with stop loss at Rs 494 and target of Rs 482

Sell BHEL with stop loss at Rs 46 and target of Rs 42.30

Buy NMDC with stop loss at Rs 134 and target of Rs 147

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Escorts with target of Rs 725 and stop loss at Rs 703

Sell Adani Ports with target of Rs 370 and stop loss at Rs 384

Sell Axis Bank with target of Rs 710 and stop loss at Rs 735

Sell PFC with target of Rs 105 and stop loss at Rs 115

DisclaimerThe views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 21, 2020 09:10 am

tags #Stocks Views #video

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.