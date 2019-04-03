Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The market continued to consolidate for another trading session on April 2 with the BSE Sensex closing above the psychological 39,000 levels, driven by auto, technology and select banks stocks.

Nifty 50 maintained a positive momentum but struggled to cross above the all-time high due to profit booking in mid & small caps.

The BSE Sensex Sensex rose 184.78 points to end at record closing high of 39,056.65 while the Nifty 50 gained 44 points to close at 11,713.20 and formed 'Doji' kind of pattern on daily charts.

According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,669.57, followed by 11,625.93. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,743.07 and 11,772.93.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 30,354.25, up 27.75 points on April 2. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,189.04, followed by 30,023.87. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,486.14, followed by 30,618.07.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Oriental Bank of Commerce with a stop loss of Rs 112, target of Rs 120

Buy State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 325, target of Rs 341

Buy YES Bank with a stop loss of Rs 276, target of Rs 290

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3030, target of Rs 3100

Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1985, target of Rs 2040

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Asian Paints with stop loss at Rs 1504 and target of Rs 1540

Buy BHEL with stop loss at Rs 73.5 and target of Rs 77

Buy HDFC with stop loss at Rs 1970 and target of Rs 2025

Buy Tata Consultancy Services with stop loss at Rs 2060 and target of Rs 2095

Sell Ceat with stop loss at Rs 1140 and target of Rs 1116

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss below Rs 352 for target of Rs 368

Sell Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 3060 and target of Rs 2850

Buy GAIL India above Rs 365 with stop loss below Rs 360 for target of Rs 377

Buy NIIT Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1334 and target of Rs 1390

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​