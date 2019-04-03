App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2019 08:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends buying Oriental Bank of Commerce with a stop loss of Rs 112, target of Rs 120, State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 325, target of Rs 341 and YES Bank with a stop loss of Rs 276, target of Rs 290.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The market continued to consolidate for another trading session on April 2 with the BSE Sensex closing above the psychological 39,000 levels, driven by auto, technology and select banks stocks.

Nifty 50 maintained a positive momentum but struggled to cross above the all-time high due to profit booking in mid & small caps.

The BSE Sensex Sensex rose 184.78 points to end at record closing high of 39,056.65 while the Nifty 50 gained 44 points to close at 11,713.20 and formed 'Doji' kind of pattern on daily charts.

According to the Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,669.57, followed by 11,625.93. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,743.07 and 11,772.93.

related news

The Nifty Bank index closed at 30,354.25, up 27.75 points on April 2. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,189.04, followed by 30,023.87. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,486.14, followed by 30,618.07.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Oriental Bank of Commerce with a stop loss of Rs 112, target of Rs 120

Buy State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 325, target of Rs 341

Buy YES Bank with a stop loss of Rs 276, target of Rs 290

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 3030, target of Rs 3100

Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1985, target of Rs 2040

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Asian Paints with stop loss at Rs 1504 and target of Rs 1540

Buy BHEL with stop loss at Rs 73.5 and target of Rs 77

Buy HDFC with stop loss at Rs 1970 and target of Rs 2025

Buy Tata Consultancy Services with stop loss at Rs 2060 and target of Rs 2095

Sell Ceat with stop loss at Rs 1140 and target of Rs 1116

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss below Rs 352 for target of Rs 368

Sell Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 3060 and target of Rs 2850

Buy GAIL India above Rs 365 with stop loss below Rs 360 for target of Rs 377

Buy NIIT Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1334 and target of Rs 1390

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Apr 3, 2019 08:21 am

tags #Stocks Views #video

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Mother of Boy Who Took Gun to School Sentenced to 4 Years in Jail in U ...

TS Inter Result 2019: Telangana Board to Declare Intermediate 1st, 2nd ...

Sara Ali Khan Dotes on Little Brother Taimur, Calls Him a Bundle of Ha ...

Majili: Ahead of the Film's Release Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitan ...

AIMIM Stood by Hindu Women Abandoned by Their Husbands: Owaisi Slams P ...

I'm Not That Kind of Person: Kapil Sharma Debunks Reports of Hurling S ...

Surprise Test – The Coolest Quiz on Politics | Ep 02 | Ramjas Colleg ...

'If Cong Couldn't Finish Work in 70 Years, How Can I in 5': PM Modi Se ...

Graham Norton to Host BAFTA TV Awards After 15 Years

Congress manifesto highlights: Jobs, minimum income support for poor, ...

The GST Council provided the real estate sector tax breaks? Think agai ...

The fiscal math behind Congress' minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY ...

OTT streaming explodes in rural India thanks to Jio

Will borrow if more funds needed for drought mitigation, says Maharash ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Nifty hits all-time high led by bank, metal sto ...

Top buy-sell calls by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakk ...

Asian shares near seven-month highs, investors pause for breath

Top brokerage calls for April 3: Nomura downgrades Eicher Motors, HSBC ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: In Bhubaneswar, BJP pits former IAS officer a ...

Lok Sabha polls: Revival of Mandya sugar mills talked up even as Karna ...

Jet Airways crisis deepens: With 15 more planes grounded for lease ren ...

Beijing's white paper aimed at preventing revival of Tibet issue, keep ...

Vijay catches up with Rajinikanth in digital, satellite markets; right ...

Premier League: Manchester United's top-four hopes take a hit with def ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Amid calls for Indus' geopolitical weaponising, a reminder of how clim ...

Alongside Inbox by Gmail, Google+ shut down too begins; will they be m ...

BJP leader Vineet Sharda's rapping skills will put Ranveer Singh's Gul ...

Prabhu Deva will have a professionally challenging year ahead, predict ...

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are now Sussex Royal on Instagram

Happy Birthday Eddie Murphy: Here's a look at the tumultuous love life ...

Karan Johar becomes the first Bollywood filmmaker to have his wax stat ...

Game Of Thrones 8: Does the new teaser hint at the death of these char ...

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan to be an assistant director in Karan J ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Royal Challengers Bangalore suffer fourth defeat ...

In the latest trailer of Avengers: Endgame, Captain America and Iron M ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.