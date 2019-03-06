Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for short term

The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 378.73 points to end at 36,442.54 while Nifty50 ended 124 points higher at 10,987.50. The broader markets continued to hogged the limelight with the Midcap and Smallcap indices rallying 2.4 percent and 4 percent respectively, following strong breadth.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,871.37, followed by 10,755.23. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,049.27 and 11,111.03.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,554.05, up 510.15 points on March 5. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,147.87, followed by 26,741.63. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,770.57, followed by 27,987.04.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Adani Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 138, target of Rs 150

Buy L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 124, target of Rs 136

Buy Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 515, target of Rs 540

Buy Can Fin Homes with a stop loss of Rs 288, target of Rs 310

Buy BEML with a stop loss of Rs 900, target of Rs 925

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Bata India with stop loss at Rs 1287 and target of Rs 1335

Buy Bajaj Finance with stop loss at Rs 2650 and target of Rs 2730

Buy Cummins India with stop loss at Rs 705 and target of Rs 735

Buy Dr Reddy's Labs with stop loss at Rs 2628 and target of Rs 2690

Buy Petronet LNG with stop loss at Rs 222 and target of Rs 234

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy ITC with a stop loss of Rs 279.90 and target of Rs 289.5

Buy Hero MotoCorp with a stop loss of Rs 2767 and target of Rs 2865

Buy L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 132.5 and target of Rs 143

Buy Siemens with a stop loss of Rs 1009 and target of Rs 1072

