The market snapped four-day winning streak and closed sharply lower on Tuesday amid geo-political tensions after surprise air strike by Indian Air Force on Pakistan Occupied Kashmir-based terror camps.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed below psychological 36,000 levels, falling 239.67 points to 35,973.71. The weak global cues also dented market sentiment.

The Nifty50 ended off day's low at 10,835.30, down 44.80 points, but formed bullish candle on the daily charts as closing value is higher than opening levels.

The broader markets also recovered from day's low to end marginally lower. The Nifty Midcap index lost 0.14 percent. The sectoral indices were mixed at close.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,746.8, followed by 10,658.3. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,906.3 and then 10,977.3.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 26,952.95, down 206.30 points on February 26. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 26,750.6, followed by 26,548.3. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,141.2, followed by 27,329.5.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Sun TV with a stop loss of Rs 600, target of Rs 625

Buy Divis Labs with a stop loss of Rs 1600, target of Rs 1645

Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 705, target of Rs 724

Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 730, target of Rs 765

Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1115, target of Rs 1135

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Interglobe Aviation with stop loss at Rs 1105 and target of Rs 1135

Buy NIIT Tech with stop loss at Rs 1300 and target of Rs 1340

Buy Voltas with stop loss at Rs 530 and target of Rs 542

Sell Tata Chemicals with stop loss at Rs 560 and target of Rs 550

Sell Indiabulls Housing Finance with stop loss at Rs 670 and target of Rs 640

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 498 and target of Rs 522

Buy NMDC above Rs 98 with stop loss of Rs 96.5 and target of Rs 102

Sell United Breweries with a stop loss of Rs 1351 and target of Rs 1300

Buy Quess Corp with a stop loss of Rs 680 and target of Rs 730

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​