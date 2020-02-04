Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Equity markets bounced back today after three days of continuous fall, showing recovery from budget blues post strong PMI data. Sensex closed 137 points, or 0.34 percent, higher at 39,872.31 and Nifty settled 46 points, or 0.39 percent, higher at 11,707.90.

The manufacturing PMI data for India hit a near eight-year high in January, driven by a sharp rise in new business orders amid a rebound in demand conditions that led to a rise in production and hiring activity.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,631.67, followed by 11,555.43. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,766.97 and 11,826.03.

Nifty Bank closed 0.68 percent up at 30,023.25. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 29,721.93, followed by 29,420.66. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,215.13 and 30,407.07.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1850, target of Rs 1910

Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1250, target of Rs 1285

Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1835, target of Rs 1890

Sell Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 90, target of Rs 78

Sell Indiabulls Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 262, target of Rs 246

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Bharti Airtel with stop loss at Rs 500 and target of Rs 525

Buy Nestle India with stop loss at Rs 15900 and target of Rs 16800

Buy Castrol India with stop loss at Rs 142 and target of Rs 156

Sell Tata Motors with stop loss at Rs 166 and target of Rs 157

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com

Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1843 and target of Rs 1920

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 504 and target of Rs 524

Sell L&T Finance Holdings around Rs 113.5 with stop loss of Rs 116 for target of Rs 107

Sell Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 190.25 and target of Rs 180