App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 08:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com recommends buying Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1843 and target of Rs 1920 and Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 504 and target of Rs 524.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Equity markets bounced back today after three days of continuous fall, showing recovery from budget blues post strong PMI data. Sensex closed 137 points, or 0.34 percent, higher at 39,872.31 and Nifty settled 46 points, or 0.39 percent, higher at 11,707.90.

The manufacturing PMI data for India hit a near eight-year high in January, driven by a sharp rise in new business orders amid a rebound in demand conditions that led to a rise in production and hiring activity.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,631.67, followed by 11,555.43. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 11,766.97 and 11,826.03.

Close

Nifty Bank closed 0.68 percent up at 30,023.25. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 29,721.93, followed by 29,420.66. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 30,215.13 and 30,407.07.

related news

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1850, target of Rs 1910

Buy IndusInd Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1250, target of Rs 1285

Buy Bata India with a stop loss of Rs 1835, target of Rs 1890

Sell Bank of Baroda with a stop loss of Rs 90, target of Rs 78

Sell Indiabulls Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 262, target of Rs 246

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Bharti Airtel with stop loss at Rs 500 and target of Rs 525

Buy Nestle India with stop loss at Rs 15900 and target of Rs 16800

Buy Castrol India with stop loss at Rs 142 and target of Rs 156

Sell Tata Motors with stop loss at Rs 166 and target of Rs 157

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com

Buy Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1843 and target of Rs 1920

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 504 and target of Rs 524

Sell L&T Finance Holdings around Rs 113.5 with stop loss of Rs 116 for target of Rs 107

Sell Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 190.25 and target of Rs 180

DisclaimerThe views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 4, 2020 08:50 am

tags #Stocks Views #video

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.