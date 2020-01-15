Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

The Indian market extended gains into the fourth consecutive session on January 14 with the benchmark indices hitting fresh record highs for the second day in a row.

Sensex settled 93 points, or 0.22 percent, higher at 41,952.63, while Nifty closed with a gain of 33 points, or 0.27 percent, at 12,362.30.

Nifty traded in a narrow range throughout the day only to pick up some momentum towards the end. The index has crossed 12,350-mark and experts say now the next target, for Nifty, on the upside is at 12,560 with an intermediate hurdle at 12,400.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12,322.6, followed by 12,282.9. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,388.1 and 12,413.9.

Nifty Bank closed 0.33 percent down at 32,071.65. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 31,975.13, followed by 31,878.56. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 32,182.33 and 32,292.97.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1060, target of Rs 1095

Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 2480, target of Rs 2540

Buy India Cements with a stop loss of Rs 82, target of Rs 94

Buy Avanti Feeds with a stop loss of Rs 640, target of Rs 665

Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 667, target of Rs 685

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Indraprastha Gas with stop loss at Rs 421 and target of Rs 435

Buy Muthoot Finance with stop loss at Rs 755 and target of Rs 778

Buy Zee Entertainment with stop loss at Rs 262 and target of Rs 278

Buy NMDC with stop loss at Rs 122 and target of Rs 131

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com

Amar Raj Bat buy with a stop of 747 tgt of 782

Buy Cipla above Rs 486.5 with stop loss of Rs 479.9 for target of Rs 500

Buy NTPC with a stop loss of Rs 121.5 for target of Rs 128

Buy City Union Bank above Rs 237 with stop loss below Rs 232 for target of Rs 250