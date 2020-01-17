App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2020 12:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com recommends buying Kotak Mahindra Bank with target at Rs 1725 and stop loss at Rs 1695 and Mindtree with target at Rs 950 and stop loss at Rs 885.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The BSE Sensex closed 60 points, or 0.14 percent, up at 41,932.56, while the Nifty50 settled 12 points, or 0.1 percent, up at 12,355.50. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices logged healthy gains of 0.77 percent and 0.78 percent, respectively.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12,317.87, followed by 12,280.23. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,391.07 and 12,426.63.

Nifty Bank closed 0.09 percent up at 31,853.90. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 31,701.24, followed by 31,548.57. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,997.74 and 32,141.57.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Manappuram Finance with a stop loss of Rs 180, target of Rs 194

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1685, target of Rs 1740

Buy LIC Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 465, target of Rs 490

Sell HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 255, target of Rs 240

Sell Tata Global with a stop loss at Rs 389, target of Rs 374

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com

Buy Britannia Industries with a stop loss of Rs 3120 for target of Rs 3220

Buy Cadila Healthcare with a stop loss of Rs 265 for target of Rs 282

Sell HPCL with a stop loss of Rs 255 for target of Rs 240

Buy Nestle India with a stop loss of Rs 15000 for target of Rs 16000

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with target at Rs 1725 and stop loss at Rs 1695

Buy Mindtree with target at Rs 950 and stop loss at Rs 885

Sell HPCL with target at Rs 240 and stop loss at Rs 253

Sell IndusInd Bank with target at Rs 1320 and stop loss at Rs 1415

DisclaimerThe views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

First Published on Jan 17, 2020 09:22 am

tags #Stocks Views #video

