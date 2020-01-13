Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Nifty50 touched the uncharted 12,300 territory but failed to hold onto the gains settling at 12,226.65, down 0.16 percent for the week ended January 10. The BSE Sensex closed the week 0.27 percent lower at 41,464.61.

Experts suggest that the volatility will only increase as we move closer to the Union Budget scheduled for February 1. October-December quarterly earnings will also play a major factor, they said.

Experts feel it would be major relief for global equity markets and the economy, which has been facing trade concerns for more than 16 months now.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12,209.6 followed by 12,162.4. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,307.6 and 12,358.4.

The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 31,918.13 followed by 31,738.87. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 32,311.93 and 32,526.46.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Tata Global Beverage with stop loss of Rs 335, target of Rs 350

Buy Sun TV Network with a stop loss of Rs 458, target of Rs 474

Buy Tata Chemicals with a stop loss of Rs 684, target of Rs 710

Buy Prestige Estates with a stop loss of Rs 325, target of Rs 342

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1670, target of Rs 1720

Buy TCS with a stop loss of Rs 2200, target of Rs 2265

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com

Buy Century Textiles with a stop loss of Rs 503 for target of Rs 525

Buy Ramco Cement with a stop loss of Rs 804 for target of Rs 845

Buy ACC with a stop loss of Rs 1489 for target of Rs 1550

Sell Britannia Industries below Rs 2975 with stop loss of Rs 3002 for target of Rs 2925

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Adani Enterprises with target at Rs 217 and stop loss at Rs 207

Buy Dabur India with target at Rs 480 and stop loss at Rs 462

Buy Hindustan Unilever with target at Rs 1990 and stop loss at Rs 1940

Buy Mahindra & Mahindra with target at Rs 568 and stop loss at Rs 541