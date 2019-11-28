Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Sensex and Nifty registered record closing highs on Wednesday, November 27.

Renewed buying interest was seen towards the end of the session that pushed Nifty beyond the daily upper Bollinger Band. Experts think the Bands are now about to get into an expansion phase. This will assist the price action on the way up.

According to the pivot charts, key support level for Nifty is placed at 12,065.63, followed by 12,030.57. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,125.33 and 12,149.97.

Nifty Bank closed 0.50 percent up at 31,875.95. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 31,768, followed by 31,660.1. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,950.3 and 32,024.7.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy TVS Motor Company with stop loss of Rs 470, target of Rs 495

Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 7250, target of Rs 7400

Buy Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 74, target of Rs 82

Buy L&T Finance Holdings with a stop loss of Rs 104, target of Rs 116

Buy State Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 338, target of Rs 356

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com

Buy Bank of Baroda above Rs 104 with stop loss of Rs 100 for target of Rs 109

Buy Divis Labs with a stop loss of Rs 1785 for target of Rs 1880

Buy Maruti Suzuki with a stop loss of Rs 7235 for target of Rs 7440

Sell NBCC with a stop loss of Rs 36.8 for target of Rs 33.5

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Ambuja Cements with target at Rs 208 and stop loss at Rs 202 Buy Bharat Forge with target at Rs 480 and stop loss at Rs 463 Buy Tata Global Beverage with target at Rs 315 and stop loss at Rs 303 Buy Bank of Baroda with target of Rs 105 and stop loss at Rs 100

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​