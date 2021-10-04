Top 10 things to know before the market opens

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a cautious note as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 1 point gain.

The BSE Sensex fell 360.78 points to close at 58,765.58, while the Nifty50 declined 86.20 points to 17,532 and formed Doji kind of pattern on the daily charts. The index witnessed bearish candle formation on the weekly scale as it was down 1.8 percent for the week.

According to pivot charts, the key support levels for the Nifty are placed at 17,470.94, followed by 17,409.77. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 17,575.24 and 17,618.37.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

Wall Street stocks surged to a higher close on Friday, entering the final quarter of 2021 in a buying mood boosted by positive economic data, progress in the battle against COVID, and Washington developments on the potential passage of an infrastructure bill.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 482.54 points, or 1.43%, to 34,326.46; the S&P 500 gained 49.5 points, or 1.15%, at 4,357.04; and the Nasdaq Composite added 118.12 points, or 0.82%, at 14,566.70.

Asian Markets

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed in Monday morning trade after Merck announced its new Covid oral antiviral treatment that cuts the risk of hospitalization or death.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 shed 0.57% while the Topix index dipped 0.24%. Australian stocks jumped, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 1.14%.

SGX Nifty

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the index in India with a 1 point gain. The Nifty futures were trading at 17,531 on the Singaporean Exchange around 07:00 hours IST.

FPIs net buyers for 2nd consecutive month; invest Rs 26,517 crore in September

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were net buyers for the second month in a row in the Indian market with an investment of Rs 26,517 crore in September. As per depositories' data, FPIs pumped in Rs 13,154 crore into equities and Rs 13,363 crore in the debt segment during September 1-30.

The total net investment stood at Rs 26,517 crore. This comes after an investment of Rs 16,459 crore by FPIs in August.

LIC to file draft IPO papers with Sebi next month

Country's largest insurer LIC is likely to file draft papers with Sebi by November for the largest IPO in country's history, a finance ministry official has said. "We target to bring the IPO within this fiscal and we have set strict timelines. The DRHP would be filed by November," the official said.

DoT amends telecom licence norms to relax penal provisions

The DoT has amended licence norms to rationalise the interest rate for delayed payment of licence fee, a move that is expected to ease financial burden on the telecom sector and promote ease of doing business.

The department will now charge 2 percent interest above the one-year marginal cost of lending rate (MCLR) of State Bank of India for delay in payment of licence fees or any other statutory dues and the interest will be compounded annually.

Sebi extends relaxations for compliance with rights issues

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday extended relaxations for companies with regard to compliance with procedural norms on rights issues opening till March 31, 2022. As per Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements norms, an application for a rights issue shall be made only through the ASBA facility.

This relaxation has now been further extended and shall be applicable for rights issues opening up to March 31, 2022, Sebi said in a circular.

India's September preliminary trade deficit at $22.94 billion: Govt

India's merchandise trade deficit in September was $22.94 billion, preliminary data released by the government showed on Friday.

India's merchandise exports rose $33.44 billion for the month from $27.56 billion in the same period last year, while imports rose $56.38 billion in September from $30.52 billion last year.

Forex reserves down by $997 million to $638.646 billion

The country’s foreign exchange reserves declined by $997 million to reach $638.646 billion in the week ended September 24, RBI data showed on Friday. The forex kitty had surged by $8.895 billion to a lifetime high of $642.453 billion in the week ended September 3, 2021.

During the reporting week ended September 24, 2021, the dip in reserves was on account of a fall in the foreign currency assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves, as per weekly data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 131.39 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 613.08 crore in the Indian equity market on October 1, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

With inputs from Reuters & other agencies