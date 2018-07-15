Understanding Futures as an underlying for Options Trading

Shubham Agarwal

Spot/Cash prices are underlying for Options but should we track that? Using spot prices as the underlying creates a lot of complexities in options pricing and investors generally get confused with it. Let’s look at a simpler way to option prices i.e. futures as an underlying.

The Pricing

Futures are calculated with the following formula: S * e^((r-q) * T) where:

1. S = Spot Price2. r = Risk-free rate3. q = Dividend

4. T = Time to maturity

whereas

Options are priced generally using the Black & Scholes formula which takes 6 inputs:

1. Spot Price2. Risk-free rate3. Dividend4. Time to maturity5. Strike Price

6. Volatility

Notice 4 components that go in the formula of both are common. Let’s try to tweak the maths. If the time to maturity is the same for both Futures and Options (which means evaluating for the same expiry), we can replace the other 3 components i.e.

Spot Price, Risk-free rate & Dividend = Futures Price

Why is Spot as underlying complex?

Why are we doing this? The agenda is to avoid some complexities.

Risk-free rate

The risk-free rate is not a static number and keeps changing all the time if using the spot as an underlying accounting for the risk-free rate on a continuous basis is certainly a difficult task.

Dividends

Even though it may sound simple but adjusting dividends are way too tough. Dividends are not continuous but staggered and clustered most of the times. It affects different expiries for different stocks where dividends are due and it doesn’t end here, even a forecast of what will be declared as a dividend has to be incorporated for the true pricing.

Getting a forecast of the dividend is complex or will need advanced tools for market consensus. If trading in Nifty, for calculating an options price, investors will have to calculate these for each stock and then adjust for weightages of each stock which itself keeps changing.

Using futures can simply eliminate these and the market participants looking for arbitrage will make sure that the pricing is perfect and we can trust the market’s futures prices simply.

The added dimension to VWAP

As we know the expiry’s final settlement price is the last 30 minutes-weighted average price of the spot market. Due to this, many investors/traders get confused with the prices and some option prices may look like an arbitrage or free money (options quoting below intrinsic value).

This may not be correct as the spot prices are moving independent and not according to the VWAP whereas using futures prices are quoting at the calculated VWAP and it’s taken care by the arbitragers if any deviation occurs market arbitragers would jump in and be sure they will jump in before you could do. So, if futures are referenced in the last 30 minutes of expiry, these circumstances and confusions can be avoided.

Futures for Weekly Options

Weekly options of Bank Nifty does not have a futures price with it so how can we use one? The solution to this would be calculating a synthetic future price from the options price itself.

Futures Price = Strike + Call Price – Put Price

The formula holds true for any strike due to the Put-Call Parity but taking ‘At The Money’ options are better due to the liquidity or an average of 3 strikes around ATM can be taken for better accuracy.

Disclaimer: The author is CEO of Quantsapp. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.