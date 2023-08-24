Timken India stock to benefit as private capital spending recovers: Analysts

Timken India collaborates with renewable energy companies, supplying power transmission products to some of the largest windmills globally.

Analysts are bullish on the Timken India stock, with the capital investment planned in the next three years to be channelled into projects such as the development of Vande Bharat trains, freight wagons, and electric locomotives. The analysts expect the anticipated recovery in private capital expenditure, driven by the mining and industrial sectors, to positively impact the stock's performance. Additionally, exports are forecasted to grow after FY25E, supported by increased localisation efforts. “Timken's diversified presence across verticals sensitive to the capex...