These 26 stocks returned at least 30% in second half of past four years

Ever since the market started consolidating earlier this year, experts have gone on and on about having a "stock-specific" approach if one wishes to make the most of the situation. And anyone who used a correct strategy, technical or fundamental, will have surely made some money.

But with the first half of the year behind us, all the focus has now shifted to what investors can do between July and December. So we thought it would be a good idea to go through some historical data and find stocks that have returned over 30 percent in the second half of the year over the past 4 years.

To be sure, we limited our search to stocks that have a market capitalisation of over Rs 100 crore. As many as 26 stocks made the cut, having returned 30-153 percent in the second half of each of the last four years. The list included stocks like Amines & Plasticizers, Sankhya Infotech, and Uniply Industries, all of which returned in excess of 100 percent at least twice across the period under review.

Interestingly, these stocks have never had much of a bearing on benchmark indices. The Sensex has ended July-December in the red twice in the last four years, despite having netted positive in the first half of each of those years. In 2018 too, the index ended January-June in the green.