App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 08:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

These 26 stocks returned at least 30% in second half of past four years

The list included a few stocks that have returned in excess of 100 percent at least twice across the period under review

Ritesh Presswala @riteshpresswala
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Ever since the market started consolidating earlier this year, experts have gone on and on about having a "stock-specific" approach if one wishes to make the most of the situation. And anyone who used a correct strategy, technical or fundamental, will have surely made some money.

But with the first half of the year behind us, all the focus has now shifted to what investors can do between July and December. So we thought it would be a good idea to go through some historical data and find stocks that have returned over 30 percent in the second half of the year over the past 4 years.

To be sure, we limited our search to stocks that have a market capitalisation of over Rs 100 crore. As many as 26 stocks made the cut, having returned 30-153 percent in the second half of each of the last four years. The list included stocks like Amines & Plasticizers, Sankhya Infotech, and Uniply Industries, all of which returned in excess of 100 percent at least twice across the period under review.

H2CY Stock Price Updated

related news

Interestingly, these stocks have never had much of a bearing on benchmark indices. The Sensex has ended July-December in the red twice in the last four years, despite having netted positive in the first half of each of those years. In 2018 too, the index ended January-June in the green.

H2CY Sensex Price
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 08:47 am

tags #Market Edge #Stocks to Watch

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.