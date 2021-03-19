English
The Market Podcast: We are in the first round of bull run; Recently listed IPOs have good pedigree: Sachin Shah of Emkay Investment Managers

The Nifty50 has rallied by about 70 percent so far in FY21, but there is plenty of action still left as we are in the first round of bull market, Sachin Shah, Fund Manager, Emkay Investment Managers said in The Market Podcast with Moneycontrol.

Kshitij Anand
March 19, 2021 / 05:28 PM IST

The Nifty50 has rallied by about 70 percent so far in FY21, but there is plenty of action still left as we are in the first round of bull market, Sachin Shah, Fund Manager, Emkay Investment Managers said in The Market Podcast with Moneycontrol.

“We are in the first round of bull run and the IPO which hit D-Street during this phase are usually the quality companies. Most of the companies listed recently are fairly decent quality businesses,” he said.

Shah further added that these are the companies that have the potential along with quality management. They hold the potential for the next few years.

(Tune in to the podcast for more)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Kshitij Anand is the Editor Markets at Moneycontrol.
first published: Mar 19, 2021 05:28 pm

