The Market Podcast | Poor earnings, FII exits drag D Street, but silver lining ahead

In this episode of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Market’s Editor Kshitij Anand to get the big picture of all the action on D Street.
Although there was some recovery in the market on July 26 (Friday), the market ended on a negative note in the week (July 22-26) gone by. Rains, a poor run of results and FIIs continuing to pull out of the Indian market weighed down in D Street.
As for the coming week (July 29 to August 2), Anand says all eyes will be on the US Fed’s decision on interest rate cut, and ITC and SBI's Q1 results.Tune in to The Market Podcast for more.