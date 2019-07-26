The Market Podcast | Poor earnings, FII exits drag D Street, but silver lining ahead

Although there was some recovery in the market on July 26 (Friday), the market ended on a negative note in the week (July 22-26) gone by. Rains, a poor run of results and FIIs continuing to pull out of the Indian market weighed down in D Street.

In this episode of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Market’s Editor Kshitij Anand to get the big picture of all the action on D Street.

As for the coming week (July 29 to August 2), Anand says all eyes will be on the US Fed’s decision on interest rate cut, and ITC and SBI's Q1 results.