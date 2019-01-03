Technical Views | Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Prakash Gaba for short term

The Nifty fell sharply on January 2 and closed tad below 10,800 levels following weakness in global peers and on profit booking.

All sectoral indices, as well as broader markets, were caught in a bear trap. Metals fell 3.4 percent on concerns of a slowdown in China and Auto lost 3 percent amid weak December sales while the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices dropped 1 percent each.

The weakness is likely to continue and could take the Nifty near 10,500 levels again, if the index trades below 10,923 levels, experts said.

India VIX moved up by 6.97 percent at 16.39 levels. VIX has again spiked higher which is not giving comfort zones to bulls.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,719.9, followed by 10,647.3. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,880.2 and then 10,967.9.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,174.7. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,035.67, followed by 26,896.63.

On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,355.67, followed by 27,536.63.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 360, target of Rs 374

Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 2100, target of Rs 2175

Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 1770, target of Rs 1810

Buy NCC with a stop loss of Rs 87, target of Rs 95

Buy NBCC with a stop loss of Rs 56, target of Rs 64

Buy Sun Pharma with stop loss at Rs 430 and target of Rs 450

Buy Marico with stop loss at Rs 368 and target of Rs 380

Buy ICICI Bank with stop loss at Rs 360 and target of Rs 370

Sell JSW Steel with stop loss at Rs 290 and target of Rs 282

Sell Bharat Forge with stop loss at Rs 500 and target of Rs 483

Buy BEL with target at Rs 92 and stop loss at Rs 87

Buy BEML with target at Rs 950 and stop loss at Rs 910

Sell Bharat Forge with target at Rs 480 and stop loss at Rs 510

Sell Tata Motors with target at Rs 162 and stop loss at Rs 171

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​