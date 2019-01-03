App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2019 09:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Technical Views | Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Prakash Gaba for short term

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com recommends buying BEL with target at Rs 92 and stop loss at Rs 87 and BEML with target at Rs 950 and stop loss at Rs 910.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Nifty fell sharply on January 2 and closed tad below 10,800 levels following weakness in global peers and on profit booking.

All sectoral indices, as well as broader markets, were caught in a bear trap. Metals fell 3.4 percent on concerns of a slowdown in China and Auto lost 3 percent amid weak December sales while the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices dropped 1 percent each.

The weakness is likely to continue and could take the Nifty near 10,500 levels again, if the index trades below 10,923 levels, experts said.

India VIX moved up by 6.97 percent at 16.39 levels. VIX has again spiked higher which is not giving comfort zones to bulls.

related news

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,719.9, followed by 10,647.3. If the index starts moving upward, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,880.2 and then 10,967.9.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,174.7. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,035.67, followed by 26,896.63.

On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 27,355.67, followed by 27,536.63.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 360, target of Rs 374

Buy HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 2100, target of Rs 2175

Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 1770, target of Rs 1810

Buy NCC with a stop loss of Rs 87, target of Rs 95

Buy NBCC with a stop loss of Rs 56, target of Rs 64

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Sun Pharma with stop loss at Rs 430 and target of Rs 450

Buy Marico with stop loss at Rs 368 and target of Rs 380

Buy ICICI Bank with stop loss at Rs 360 and target of Rs 370

Sell JSW Steel with stop loss at Rs 290 and target of Rs 282

Sell Bharat Forge with stop loss at Rs 500 and target of Rs 483

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy BEL with target at Rs 92 and  stop loss at Rs 87

Buy BEML with target at Rs 950 and stop loss at Rs 910

Sell Bharat Forge with target at Rs 480 and stop loss at Rs 510

Sell Tata Motors with target at Rs 162 and stop loss at Rs 171

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Jan 3, 2019 08:57 am

tags #Stocks Views #video

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.