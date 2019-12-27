Technical View: Nifty forms Doji pattern on weekly chart; 12,157 crucial for further upside

After ending in the red in the last three sessions, Nifty made a strong comeback on December 27 on the back of a strong performance by PSB stocks.

Nifty posted a Doji kind of formation on the weekly charts.

"It can be too early to say that short-term bottom is in place at last Thursday's low of 12,118. The outlook for next couple of sessions shall remain positive as long as Nifty sustains above 12,157," said Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in.

Bank Nifty too witnessed sharp pullback with the index closing 1.3 percent higher at 32,412.30 and forming bullish candle on daily charts.