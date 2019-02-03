Technical Session: Identify Cup and Handle patterns to set trading strategies

App
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2019 12:27 PM IST

Whatsapp

The Cup and Handle pattern is a bullish continuation pattern that marks a consolidation period followed by a breakout whereas Inverted Cup and Handle pattern is a bearish continuation pattern.

Cup and Handle 

A Cup and Handle price pattern on bar charts resembles a cup and handle where the cup is in the shape of a "U" and the handle has a slight downward drift. The right-hand side of the pattern typically has low trading volume. As the cup is completed, a trading range develops on the right-hand side and the handle is formed.

Derivative & Technical Analyst|Motilal Oswal Securities

The handle often takes the form of a sideways or descending channel or a triangle. When the price moves out of the handle, the pattern is considered to complete and the price is expected to rise that signals a continuation of the prior advance.

Inverted Cup and Handle

The inverted Cup and Handle pattern forms an upside-down cup and handle. The pattern is formed after a pullback from a swing low before a sell-off to the prior swing low and stalls due to underlying support. The stock then stalls much like a bear flag with slight upward pressure before breaking down below support.

The significance of the pattern when after hitting underlying support from the prior swing low, a very minor correction is put in and then stock breaks down past support which can be a sign that overhead supply in the security may be increasing.

The author is Derivatives & Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

