App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2019 10:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Technical session: How butterfly spread can be a much easier solution than options trade

Butterfly fits as a correct strategy, hence would like urge you to have Butterfly as a Strategy in your option artillery as it could come very handy at times.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Shubham Agarwal

With a great deal of ease and convenience, Options do bring with themselves a certain set of difficulties. These difficulties may make options unattractive as an instrument to trade in certain situations. However, in such times I have always found shelter in an option strategy called Butterfly.

Let us discuss how certain peculiar situations can make Options unattractive to trade and how Butterfly Spread can be an easy solution.

Situation 1: When the underlying has been through, or even worse is going through a turmoil of constant downward spiral with sporadic pullbacks in between.

Shubham Agarwal
Shubham Agarwal
CEO and Head of Research|Quantsapp Private Limited

Here, I can quote an example of Yes Bank, just a few months back, when it collapsed from the levels of Rs 300.

The drop pushed the implied volatility to around 100 percent, making Options super expensive.

In such situations, one wouldn’t want to Buy futures because of potential loss, while any bargain hunting in Options may not be so effective due to:

a) The Options Premiums upfront are too expensive.

b) If and when the stock was to go higher, the risk premium in Option would reduce, not letting option rise to its fullest.

Situation 2: Trading a stale consolidation is difficult as, even though we do have straight forward strategies where one Sells both Call & Put to trade consolidation, we are running a huge risk of it terminating into a big move.

Once again, a recent example of Nifty where a more or less 300 points consolidation for three months, broke out of the range and pushed the index to a fresh high, in just a matter of days. In stocks, this could be even more violent.

Situation 3: Every option would seem more expensive to trade and cost dear to hold when the speed of time value decay is high. Typically, this would happen in the final days of expiry, when the absolute time value is lower in Options but a day on day decay is very high.

One may attempt to create spreads by selling a higher call/ lower put option, but if you choose a strike to sell too close, the profit gets limited, while choosing a farther strike, the premiums are too small to short.

Situation 4: Finally, while handling a known event and trying to tackle certain fall in risk premiums in the Options and thereby reduction in the Option premiums in totality.

I know the question this time is much bigger than the answer but these situations do present themselves time and again. The solution to all these issues is resorting to Butterfly. Butterfly spread can be created with the involvement of 3 strikes (for example 100,110,120) of same Expiry and same Option type (for example Call), where we Buy 1 Lot 100 Call + Sell 2 lots 110 Call + Buy 1 Lot 120 Call. There could be a variation of all Puts instead of Calls.

The variations are only to accommodate for liquidity otherwise involving same strikes do all Call/ all Put, both will give the same pay-off.

Pay-off: Maximum Profit with expiry @ centre strike, Max Loss beyond the 2 strikes Bought Max Profit = Strike Difference – net premium paid, Max Loss: net Premium Paid.

Now let’s see how Butterfly Spread is a solution to all the aforementioned situations:

1. For highly volatile stocks, Butterfly with initial outflow too low could be the best solution, because if the positional view turns right one gets a fairly favourable reward for the limited risk taken.

2. For stale consolidations, one may choose centre strike close to the current market price, in case of March expiry, like breakout in Nifty, the losses are predefined and limited to net Premium paid.

3. Choosing Butterfly in the final week of expiry can save us from an unlimited loss profile, as well as, help us in creating a trade with the least possible cost.

4. As far as events are concerned, having equal quantities of bought and sold options would take care of the drop-in risk premiums at the same time as mentioned in the first point, keeping the cost lower.

To sum up, these were some situations where Butterfly fits as a correct strategy.

Hence, I would like to urge you to have Butterfly as a Strategy in your option artillery as it could come very handy at times.

The author is CEO & Head of Research at Quantsapp Private Limited.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 20, 2019 10:07 am

tags #butterfly spread #Expert Columns #Market Cues #markets #options #Technicals

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Jim Sarbh on navigating performances like a pro: Every scene has a bea ...

Shah Rukh Khan wants an Indo-China superhero film and we are already e ...

Exclusive: Is Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech pregnant? These videos s ...

Laxmi Agarwal hopes that Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak will be a tight s ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Virat Kohli shines out as RCB beat KKR by 10 runs

Surveen Chawla and husband Akshay Thakker blessed with a baby girl, fi ...

Neena Gupta discouraged Masaba Gupta from acting, details revealed

Twinkle Khanna shares an Arvind Kejriwal joke with Captain Underpants!

Jeremy Renner turns Revenger, defaces Chris Hemsworth’s face on an A ...

Congress, AAP Accuse Each Other of Backtracking on Alliance Deal as Fl ...

Gayle’s Advice About Bats Helped Change My Game: Russell

Trump's Approval Drops Three Points to 2019 Low after Release of Muell ...

With Poonam Sinha's Nomination, Shotgun Achieved What Akhilesh, Rahul ...

Deve Gowda Was Much Better PM Than Modi, May Take on Big Role After 20 ...

On Good Friday, Pope Hears Harrowing Stories of Human Trafficking

Game of Thrones Season 8: Twitter is Convinced The Night King is a Tar ...

Two Stranded Indian Nationals Apprehended for Trying to Enter US Illeg ...

IPL 2019 | Ferocious Steyn Returns to Add Bite in RCB's Bowling

IPS Association condemns Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur's comments against ...

India's digital economy to be at $1 trillion by 2025, says McKinsey's ...

Gagandeep Kang becomes first Indian woman scientist to receive UK Roya ...

Women entrepreneurs pitchfest in the changing tech world of Manhattan

Book excerpts: In Tim Cook biography, a peek into the future of Apple

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

2019 IPOs: Five out of six prominent companies have delivered double-d ...

Skymet says worst of thunderstorm activity over, El Nino concerns rema ...

The big biosimilar opportunity, according to Morgan Stanley

SP-BSP joint rally in UP: Mayawati, Mulayam Singh Yadav forget bitter ...

Avengers: Endgame — How Marvel Cinematic Universe's Tony Stark is a ...

Lok Sabha polls: Electoral bonds may be exacerbating the problem of bl ...

SpiceJet hires 500 employees, including 100 pilots from grounded Jet A ...

Mueller report: Democrats issue subpoena for full document on Russian ...

Asian Athletics Championships 2019: Indian athletes must fulfil potent ...

The Sikh: An Occidental Romance — Depictions of the community throug ...

Hi, Hitler: What creators looking to satirise the Führer must remembe ...

Reliance Jio TV launches exclusive HD channels with movies in Hindi, T ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.