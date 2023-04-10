Tata Motors shares jump over 5%; mcap climbs Rs 7,807.53 cr

It was the biggest gainer among the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty stocks.

Shares of Tata Motors climbed over 5 per cent on Monday after the company reported an 8 per cent year-on-year increase in group global wholesales, including that of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

The stock jumped 5.37 per cent to finish at Rs 461.05 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it zoomed 8.12 per cent to Rs 473.10.

On the NSE, it climbed 5.31 per cent to finish at Rs 460.90 per share.

The market valuation of the company jumped Rs 7,807.53 crore to Rs 1,53,130.58 crore.

On Friday, Tata Motors reported an 8 per cent year-on-year increase in group global wholesales, including that of JLR, at 3,61,361 units in the fourth quarter of FY23.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in the January-March period this year stood at 1,18,321 units, up 3 per cent over the same period of FY22, Tata Motors said in a statement on Friday.

Global sales of JLR stood at 1,07,386 vehicles in the March quarter, which comprised 15,499 units of Jaguar and 91,887 units of Land Rover, it said.