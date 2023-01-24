English
    MC Explains | Faster settlement in T+1 system to make equities more attractive

    Market experts and stakeholders are praising the policymakers for the swift transition to the new regime.

    Ravi Prakash Kumar
    January 24, 2023 / 03:34 PM IST
    T+1 settlement cycle is truly remarkable achievement by India, say experts

    The Indian stock exchanges will shift to a shorter and faster ‘trade-plus-one’ (T+1) settlement cycle from Friday, January 27. The move marks a significant milestone for the Indian equity market as shares of all large-cap and blue-chip companies are set to move to the new system.

    After the transition, India will become the second South Asian nation after China to switch to the T+1 system. Experts have termed the development a "truly remarkable" achievement. Let's try and decipher what is T+1, what rules we follow now, and what experts are saying about the new system.

    T+1 system: The key things you should know

    What is T+1 settlement?