Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 06:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks that have been on a downtrend over last 8 trading sessions

There are nine NSE stocks have been on the decline since the past 8 trading days and fell over 30 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Indian benchmark indices witnessed a good up move Wednesday after a series of volatile sessions over the last week. However, these 8 stocks have been steadily declining over the past 8 sessions.

It includes stocks like Fedders Electric and Engineering, Bigbloc Construction, Arihant Superstructures, Arrow Greentech, JBF Industries, Petron Engineering Construction, Pincon Spirit, Panoramic Universal and Goldstone Technologies.

To view the full list, click here.
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 06:20 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

