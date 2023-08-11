Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening; Asia trades mixed, US markets flat

August 11, 2023 / 07:50 AM IST

MSCI on August 11 unveiled its list of stocks as part of the August Global Standard Index review, effective from September 1, 2023. The revised index features notable additions, including Power Finance Corporation (PFC), Rural Electrification Corporation (REC), Astral, and Ashok Leyland.

Supreme Industries, IDFC First Bank, and HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) have also been included in the Global Standard Index.

The review has resulted in the exclusion of ACC from the Global Standard Index.

According to Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research, PFC and HDFC AMC are likely to see inflows of $203 million and $153 million respectively.