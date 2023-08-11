Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening; Asia trades mixed, US markets flat

Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|65,688.18
|-307.63
|-0.47%
|Nifty 50
|19,543.10
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty Bank
|44,541.80
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Adani Enterpris
|2,552.40
|45.30
|+1.81%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Asian Paints
|3,237.90
|-93.10
|-2.79%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Metal
|6723.30
|45.45
|+0.68%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty FMCG
|51728.70
|-477.50
|-0.91%
MSCI on August 11 unveiled its list of stocks as part of the August Global Standard Index review, effective from September 1, 2023. The revised index features notable additions, including Power Finance Corporation (PFC), Rural Electrification Corporation (REC), Astral, and Ashok Leyland.
Supreme Industries, IDFC First Bank, and HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) have also been included in the Global Standard Index.
The review has resulted in the exclusion of ACC from the Global Standard Index.
According to Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research, PFC and HDFC AMC are likely to see inflows of $203 million and $153 million respectively.
The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.2% last month, matching the increase in June, the U.S. Labor Department said. The CPI advanced 3.2% in the 12 months through July, up from a 3.0% rise in June, which was the smallest year-on-year gain since March 2021.
The public issue of TVS Supply Chain Solutions received bids for 1.37 crore equity shares on debut on August 10 against an IPO size of 2.51 crore shares, with a subscriptions of 55 percent.
Retail investors have bought 1.71 times the allotted quota which is 10 percent of the IPO size, while the portion set aside for high net-worth individuals, which is 15 percent of issue size, was bought 69 percent.
Qualified institutional buyers (QIB), who have up to 75 percent reservation in the issue, have bid 8 percent shares of the portion.
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens
We have seen buying from both FIIs and DIIs in the cash segment. Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 331.22 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased Rs 703.72 crore worth of stocks on August 10, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.
The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits jumped last week, but not enough to raise a concern about the consistently strong U.S. labor market.
U.S. applications for unemployment benefits rose by 21,000 to 248,000 for the week ending August 5, from 227,000 the week before, the Labor Department reported Thursday. That's the most in five weeks.
The four-week moving average of claims, a less volatile reading, ticked up by 2,750 to 228,250.
Applications for jobless aid reached a higher level above 260,000 for a few weeks this spring, causing some concern, but then retreated.
Asia markets trading mixed on Friday after US inflation came lower than expected, raising hopes markets could see a “soft landing” in the inflation fight.
Wall Street's main indexes finished flat on Thursday, giving up most early gains on milder-than-feared inflation data as investors worried about the U.S. economy's longer-term prospects and whether stocks had further room to run.
Data showed headline and core consumer prices both climbed by 0.2% in July, with the headline number notching annual rise of 3.2% and the core up 4.7%.
In the first hour of trading, the three benchmark indexes advanced more than 1% as traders bet the U.S. Federal Reserve would stop further monetary tightening in 2023 and start cutting interest rates early next year.
Stock prices started to sag from late-morning onwards, and bounced between positive and negative territory for much of the afternoon.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 52.79 points, or 0.15%, to 35,176.15, the S&P 500 gained 1.12 points, or 0.03%, to 4,468.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 15.97 points, or 0.12%, to 13,737.99.
Trends on GIFT Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 18 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 19,558 level.
The Indian equity market gave a thumbs-down to the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) policy meeting on August 10, which decided to maintain an additional 10 percent of Incremental Cash Reserve Ratio (ICRR) for banks, and upward revision of inflation forecast also dampened investor sentiments.
At close, the Sensex was down 307.63 points or 0.47 percent at 65,688.18, and the Nifty was down 89.40 points or 0.46 percent at 19,543.10.
After a muted start, the market came under pressure and extended the losses as the day progressed.
RBI as widely anticipated decided to keep the repo rate steady at 6.5 percent and retained the stance of withdrawal of accommodation.
Asian Paints, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Britannia Industries and Apollo Hospitals were among the top losers on the Nifty, while Adani Enterprises, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, Titan Company and ONGC were top gainers.
Except for metal and power, all other sectoral indices ended in the red with FMCG and PSU Bank down nearly 1 percent each, while capital goods, healthcare were down 0.5 percent each.
The BSE midcap and smallcap indices also ended the day marginally lower.