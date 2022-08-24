business Stock Market Live: Is the nifty pullback over? | Markets with Santo & CJ After an 18 percent rally from mid-June lows, the exhaustion in the stock market is now palpable. CJ believes that the market could still run higher if Fed delivers a dovish commentary at Jackson Hole but Santo sees more volatility and consolidation. Watch the duo debate over which direction the market is headed plus share their thoughts on Visaka Industries, Berger Paints and JK Paper.