business Stock Market Live | Hero Moto, LIC & Zee Ent in focus | Investors await cues on US Fed rate hikes Europe markets extend the positive trend seen last week. US stock futures were flat on Monday night after all three major averages gained during the trading session. This week, investors will also be watching for the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s July meeting for further clues as to how the central bank will hike rates to tame inflation. Stocks in spotlight today: Hero Moto, LIC and Zee Entertainment. We also answer your stock queries LIVE with Nilesh Jain