    SPML Infra locked in 5% upper circuit on bagging Rs 1,157.08-crore Rajasthan dam project

    The work includes laying transmission pipelines, building water treatment plants, pumping stations, reservoirs and a power substation

    Moneycontrol News
    March 25, 2022 / 02:38 PM IST
    SPML Infra share price was locked in 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 60.75 on March 25 after the company announced securing a Rs 1,157.08-crore water-supply project in Rajasthan.

    There were pending buy orders of 6,042 shares, with no sellers available on the BSE, at 2.06 pm.

    SPML "...has received a new bulk water supply project order from Public Health Engineering Department, Tonk, Rajasthan under the flagship scheme of Jal Jeevan Mission," India’s leading water infrastructure development firm said in a BSE filing.

    The order is valued at Rs 1,157.08 crore ($151.6 million), the company said.

    The Rajasthan government is going to provide safe drinking water in Dausa and Sawai Madhopur districts through the Isarda dam project.

    The scope of work includes 341 kilometers of transmission pipeline; water treatment plant (WTP) at Isarda, Dausa; two pumping stations; two clear water reservoirs; and construction of 33 kV power substation at intake pumping station along with other civil works.

    The work will be completed in two years with a year of defect liability period and 10 years of operation and maintenance post-commissioning, SMPL said.
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #SPML Infra
    first published: Mar 25, 2022 02:38 pm
