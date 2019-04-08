Societe Generale picks up stake in DLF, Porinju Veliyath's EQ India Fund in HPL Electric

India Advantage Fund S3 I sold 10,76,290 shares of Adlabs Entertainment at Rs 9.04 per share on April 8, as per bulk data available on National Stock Exchange. The stock lost 10 percent.

Porinju Veliyath's EQ India Fund purchased 3,27,000 shares of HPL Electric & Power at Rs 60.22 per share. The stock rallied nearly 10 percent on Monday.

Government of Singapore sold 6,79,87,184 shares (worth Rs 1,298 crore) of DLF, the country's largest real estate company, at Rs 191.01 per share while Societe Generale was the buyer to the tune of 2,08,85,987 shares at Rs 191 per share. The stock slipped 8 percent.