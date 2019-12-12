App
Last Updated : Dec 12, 2019 11:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Smart money is moving into market ahead of Budget 2020: Atul Suri

"This is a good time to build your portfolio as money is flowing into Indian market. I would like to be fully logged in markets ahead of the Budget,” said Suri.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

If you are looking to build your portfolio then it is the time to invest, and any dips should be used as a buying opportunity to either top up your portfolio or buy quality stocks, said Atul Suri, CEO of Marathon Trends PMS in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Suri also highlighted that it looks like smart money has started moving into Indian market post the corporate tax cut, and ahead of the big event i.e. ‘Budget 2020’.

“Smart money has started coming back into market post corporate tax cut. It looks like they are expecting something big in the Budget. Prior to that, there is some loading of stocks which is happening,” said Suri.

He further added that the market will not wait for the Budget, and we may see a flurry ahead of the event amid positive global cues.

Commenting on the recent volatility in the market, Suri said that the recent consolidation seen in Indian market is a great opportunity to buy stocks because stocks are available at a discount of 5-7 percent.

“This is a good time to build your portfolio as money is flowing into Indian market. I would like to be fully logged in markets ahead of the Budget,” said Suri.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


First Published on Dec 12, 2019 11:39 am

tags #Atul Suri #expert column #global market outlook #Market Cues #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty #Sensex

