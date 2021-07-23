Small & Midcap Mantra: This pharma stock is poised for a 25-40% rebound after a sharp fall

Wockhardt has more than doubled investor wealth in the past year but has been an underperformer so far in 2021, up 2 percent compared with an over 12 percent rally in the Nifty 50 and the Nifty Pharma index.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 804.50 on the BSE on May 26 and has declined since then, wiping out most of the year’s gains. The stock dropped to Rs 515.05 on June 30 and then started trending upwards.

With a market capitalisation of more than Rs 6,000 crore, Wockhardt is trading well above its 5, 10, 20, 100 and 200-day moving averages. However, it still trades below its 50-day moving average of Rs 608 and 50-day exponential moving average of Rs 572.

The recent price action suggests that the momentum could continue on the upside and take the stock towards Rs 700-780 in the next two to three months, which translates into an upside of 25-40 percent from the July 20 closing price of Rs 557.60 on the NSE.

Wockhardt is a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology company. It produces formulations, biopharmaceuticals, nutrition products, vaccines and active pharmaceutical ingredients. It also operates a chain of advanced super speciality hospitals.

The company reported a net loss of Rs 12.7 crore in the first quarter of FY22 compared with a profit of Rs 760.1 crore a year earlier, while revenue increased 43.7 percent to Rs 859.6 crore.