Small & Midcap Mantra | BLS International has rallied 200% in a year, is on the verge of another breakout

(Image: Shutterstock)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

BLS International Services Ltd stock price has rallied more than 200 percent in the last year compared to about a 60 percent rally in the Nifty during the same period.

On a year-to-date basis, BLS has outperformed the benchmark index, up more than 50 percent compared to a near 13 percent rally in the Nifty and 38 percent gains in the BSE smallcap index.

BLS International Services Ltd, with a market capitalisation of more than Rs 1,300 crore, on track to surpass its 52-week high of Rs 135 and reach closer to Rs 170-175 in the next three-12 months, an upside of 35 percent from current levels.

An online visa application centre in India, BLS International provides consultancy services to individuals, students, families and others. The company is a “preferred partner” for embassies and Governments across the world.

“This stock has gained a lot of traction over the past six months and it’s clearly visible looking at its YTD (year-to-date) performance of about 50 percent. In this period, we witnessed sizable volumes in every rally and the declines are happening on much lower volume. Such development generally bodes well for the counter,” Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking said.

Recently, the stock finally managed to come out of its sturdy wall of a ‘Horizontal Line’ around 120. Considering all the evidence, the stock should do well in the second half of the current calendar year, he said.

Chavan recommended accumulating the stock on "every meaningful dip" for a price target of Rs 170–175. The ideal accumulation range would be around Rs 115–105. The stop loss to be placed at 81.

This company is an outsourcing service-provider for government and diplomatic missions worldwide. With a lot of countries opening up and others are expected to lift their travel-related restrictions in the coming months, this company will certainly be in focus very soon, Angel Broking said in a report.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of more than Rs 23 crore for the quarter ended March compared to nearly Rs 14 crore in the year-ago period.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.