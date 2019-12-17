Market Live: Nifty above 12,100, Sensex up 200 pts; Yes Bank, Vedanta top gainers

Live now
Dec 17, 2019 09:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Maruti Suzuki gains after BofA ML upgrades rating:
Rupee Opens:
Oil rises on US-China trade hopes, still below 3-month highs:
US Markets:
Banking wrap 2019: The year of mergers, scams and recoveries
India's banking sector witnessed a number of paradigm-changing developments this year. Here's a list of top five changes that dominated the sector in 2019:
Brokerages positive on Tech Mahindra: Shares of Tech Mahindra opened with softer gains on December 17 even as most brokerages maintained their positive view on the stock a day after the analyst meet with Tech Mahindra's leadership.
Nifty above 12,100; auto, metal, IT stocks in focus:
Buzzing: Maruti Suzuki India share price added 1.5 percent in the early trade on December 17 after foreign research house Bank of America Merrill Lynch has upgraded the stock and also raise the target price.
The research house has upgraded its rating on Maruti Suzuki to buy from neutral and raised target to Rs 8,650 from Rs 7,450 per share.
Prince Pipes IPO opens on December 18; 10 things to know
The initial public offering of Prince Pipes and Fittings will open for subscription on December 18. The bidding for anchor investors' reserved portion will open for a day on December 17.
Market Opens: It is positive start for the Indian indices with Nifty around 12,100 level.
At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 90.46 points or 0.22% at 41029.18, and the Nifty up 25.50 points or 0.21% at 12079.50. About 392 shares have advanced, 153 shares declined, and 41 shares are unchanged.
Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, Vedanta, JSW Steel, Hindalco, Cipla, Maruti Suzuki and Tech Mahindra are among major gainers on the Indices, while losers are Gail, NTPC, HDC, Nestle, Sun Pharma and Axis Bank.
Rupee Opens: The Indian rupee opened higher at 70.95 per dollar versus Monday's close of 71.
Overall trend of the market is positive with buy on dips strategy and till it holds above 12000 zones it could witness an up move towards recent life time high of 12158 then 12250 zones while on the downside support is seen at 11950-11900 zones, said Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 122.84 points or 0.30% at 41061.56, and the Nifty up 31.60 points or 0.26% at 12085.60.