Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates positive start for the Indian indices

Sep 28, 2020 08:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
RIL subsidiary gets subscription amount:
Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL), received the subscription amount of Rs 7,500 Crore from SLP Rainbow Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Silver Lake). Reliance Retail Ventures Limited has allotted equity shares to SLP Rainbow Holdings Pte. Ltd. following which SLP Rainbow Holdings Pte. Ltd. holds 1.75% of the fully diluted equity share capital of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited.
UTI AMC IPO to open on Sept 29:
UTI Asset Management Company is going to open its initial public offering on September 29.
The anchor book will open for subscription for a day on September 28 and the issue will close on October 1.
Equity shares will list on BSE and National Stock Exchange. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, DSP Merrill Lynch, ICICI Securities, JM Financial and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers to the offer.
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the index in India with a 37 points gain.
India's economy to experience record contraction in 2020-21: S&P
India's economy may experience a record contraction in the current financial year mainly due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, and the real GDP growth is expected to recover from next fiscal onwards, according to a report by gobal rating agency S&P.
India's weak fiscal settings will worsen further this year, constraining the government's ability to aid the economy, it said.
Crude Updates: Oil prices dipped again on Monday as rising coronavirus cases upset hopes for a smooth recovery in fuel demand, with crude on track for its first monthly fall in many months after slipping last week.
Wall St ends higher:
Technology stocks again rode to Wall Street's rescue on Friday, lifting the main indexes more than 1%, but the Dow and the S&P 500 still posted their longest weekly losing streaks in a year as fears of a slowing economy sparked an almost month-long rout.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 358.52 points, or 1.34%, to 27,173.96. The S&P 500 gained 51.87 points, or 1.60%, to 3,298.46 and the Nasdaq Composite added 241.30 points, or 2.26%, to 10,913.56.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 77.50 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 11,117.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange.
