Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates positive start for the Indian indices

UTI AMC IPO to open on Sept 29:

UTI Asset Management Company is going to open its initial public offering on September 29.

The anchor book will open for subscription for a day on September 28 and the issue will close on October 1.

Equity shares will list on BSE and National Stock Exchange. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, DSP Merrill Lynch, ICICI Securities, JM Financial and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers to the offer.