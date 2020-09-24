Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's low, Sensex cracks 700 pts dragged by PSU bank, metal stocks

Live now
Sep 24, 2020 12:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Anuj Gupta- DVP- Commodities and Currencies Research, Angel Broking:
As expected yesterday gold and silver prices corrected sharply. Gold prices corrected by 1.73% and closed at 49,508 levels. Silver prices corrected 4.45% and closed at 58,488 levels.
Sharp recovery in Dollar index cause of correction in Gold and Silver. Spot gold ended lower 1.9 percent to close at $1863.5 per ounce as strengthening of the U.S. Dollar and no signs of further stimulus infusion by the U.S. policy pressurized Gold prices. Spot gold is trading at $1856 per ounce and silver is trading at $ 22.15 per ounce.
U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said on Wednesday that the U.S. economy remains in a “deep hole" and not going to increase interest rates until inflation hits 2%. The main cause of concern for the US economy is joblessness and weak demand. Worries of reinforcement of lockdown in the Eurozone reflecting the alarming increase in Covid-19 cases dampened hopes of economic recovery limiting the fall in Gold prices.
As for today traders can go for sell in gold at Rs 49,500 levels with the stop loss of Rs 49,950 levels for the target of 48,700 levels. They can also go for sell in Silver at Rs 57,500 levels, with the stop loss of 58,700 levels and for the target of 56,000 levels.
Panacea Biotec completes study of DengiAll:
Panacea Biotec has successfully completed the Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of its vaccine, DengiAll, a single-dose live-attenuated tetravalent vaccine.
Mazagon Dock sets IPO price band:
Public sector undertaking Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has set a price band of Rs 135-145 per share for its maiden public offer.
The initial public offering of 3,05,99,017 equity shares of the state-owned defence company is an offer for sale by Government of India, of which 3,45,517 equity shares have been reserved for eligible employees. The total offer will constitute 15.17 percent of post issue paid up equity.
Sensex falls 750 pts: Benchmark indices extended the morning losses and trading at the day's low level with Nifty around 10,900.
At 12:03 IST, the Sensex was down 754.24 points or 2.00% at 36914.18, and the Nifty was down 219.40 points or 1.97% at 10912.50. About 411 shares have advanced, 1838 shares declined, and 101 shares are unchanged.
Nifty PSU Bank index shed 3 percent dragged by the Canara Bank, Maharashtra Bank, Indian Bank:
Crude Updates: Oil prices dropped on Thursday, weighed down by concerns that U.S. economic recovery is slowing as the coronavirus outbreak lingers, while a renewed wave of COVID-19 cases in Europe have led to reimposed travel restrictions in several countries.
Buzzing: Hindalco Industries share price was down over 4 percent on September 24 with the metal index shedding over 2 percent.
Global research firm CLSA has maintained a buy on the stock with a target of Rs 225 per share. It is of the view that the correction in the stock is unwarranted given the resilient earnings outlook, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.
The firm believes that attractive product mix and strong scrap spreads will drive Novelis' earnings adding that beverage can demand remains robust across regions.
Rupee extends losses: Indian rupee extended the early losses and trading lower at 73.87 per dollar, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market.
It opened 24 paise lower at 73.81 per dollar against previous close of 73.57.
