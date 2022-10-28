Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 17,800, Sensex above 60,000; SBI Cards, Tata Chemicals, Infibeam Avenues in focus

October 28, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

Anupam Rasayan India Q2 Results:

Anupam Rasayan India has reported 15 percent jump in its Q2 net profit at Rs 41.5 crore against Rs 36 crore and revenue was up 55.2% at Rs 386.2 crore against Rs 248.9 crore, YoY.

At 09:28 hrs Anupam Rasayan India was quoting at Rs 807.25, up Rs 26.80, or 3.43 percent on the BSE.