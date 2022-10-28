Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 17,800, Sensex above 60,000; SBI Cards, Tata Chemicals, Infibeam Avenues in focus
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, ONGC and HDFC were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, Sun Pharma and Divis Labs.
Anupam Rasayan India has reported 15 percent jump in its Q2 net profit at Rs 41.5 crore against Rs 36 crore and revenue was up 55.2% at Rs 386.2 crore against Rs 248.9 crore, YoY.
At 09:28 hrs Anupam Rasayan India was quoting at Rs 807.25, up Rs 26.80, or 3.43 percent on the BSE.
October 28, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on Thursday reported an 11 percent rise in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 191.68 crore for the September 2022 quarter.
The company had posted a PAT of Rs 173.07 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, the fund house said in a regulatory filing.
Its total revenue rose to Rs 387.66 crore in the period under review from Rs 372.2 crore a year ago.
October 28, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST
V-Guard Q2 net profit dips 26.5%
Electrical goods manufacturer V-Guard Industries Ltd on Thursday reported a 26.5 percent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 43.66 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.
It had posted a net profit of Rs 59.40 crore in the July-September period of last fiscal, V-Guard Industries said in a regulatory filing.
However, its revenue from operations was up 8.67 percent to Rs 986.14 crore during the period under review. It was at Rs 907.40 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. V-Guard's total expenses were up 12.51 percent at Rs 93,026 crore in the second quarter of FY23.
October 28, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST
Nykaa appoints Rajesh Uppalapati as CTO
Online fashion retailer Nykaa on October 27 announced the appointment of Rajesh Uppalapati as its chief technology office (CTO), with effect from November 1.
Uppalapati will be replacing Nykaa's incumbent CTO Sanjay Suri, who will cease to hold the charge from November 1 onwards.
"Over the next few weeks, Mr. Sanjay Suri will work closely with Mr. Rajesh Uppalapati to ensure smooth settling in and transition of roles," Nykaa informed the stock exchanges.
October 28, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST
Fintech firm Infibeam Avenues has received the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) nod to operate as a Payment Aggregator, the firm said in a BSE filing on October 27.
“Under this provision, the fintech major will get a substantial boost to further expand its reach in multiple business segments for both online and recently launched offline digital transactions,” the firm said in the filing.
October 28, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
October 28, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST
Tata Chemicals Q2 Results
Tata Chemicals recorded consolidated profit at Rs 685 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, against Rs 248 crore in same period last year.
Revenue from operations for the quarter at Rs 4,239 crore grew by 40% YoY. The operating performance reflected improved realisations and efficient cost management in the context of elevated energy and input costs.
October 28, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST
SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd (SBI Card) on Thursday reported a 52 percent jump in its net profit to Rs 526 crore for the quarter ended September on higher income.
The pure-play credit card company promoted by the country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) had reported a net profit of Rs 345 crore in the previous quarter a year earlier.
The total income in the second quarter of the current fiscal rose 28 per cent to Rs 3,453 crore from Rs 2,695 crore a year ago, SBI Card said in a regulatory filing.
The interest income grew 27 percent to Rs 1,484 crore, while income from other sources jumped 29 per cent to Rs 1,813 crore.
October 28, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST
Market Opens: Indian indices opened flat with positive bias on October 28 amid mixed global cues.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 186.83 points or 0.31% at 59943.67, and the Nifty was up 55.80 points or 0.31% at 17792.80. About 1201 shares have advanced, 656 shares declined, and 96 shares are unchanged.