Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's low with Nifty around 17,150; metal, auto, oil & gas under pressure

October 11, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST

L&T bags order from odisha Government

The Water & Effluent Treatment Business of L&T Construction has secured repeat orders from the Water Resources Department, Govt. of Odisha to execute Cluster XIX & Cluster XX Mega Lift Irrigation Projects.

The aggregate scope of work includes execution of 23 Lift Irrigation Schemes consisting of intake points spread across Anandapur Left Main Canal, Bidydharpur Barrage, Hadagarh Reservoir, Anandapur Barrage & Kharsua, Kani & Baitarani Rivers, with the objective to irrigate a culturable command area of 29,914 hectares in the districts of Keonjhar, Jajpur & Kendrapada on a turnkey basis.

Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,908.10, down Rs 0.60, or 0.03 percent on the BSE.