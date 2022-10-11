English
    October 11, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's low with Nifty around 17,150; metal, auto, oil & gas under pressure

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: On the sectoral front, auto, metal, oil & gas and realty down 1 percent each.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex57,693.09-298.02 -0.51%
      Nifty 5017,144.60-96.40 -0.56%
      Nifty Bank38,935.00-158.10 -0.40%
      Nifty 50 17,144.60 -96.40 (-0.56%)
      Tue, Oct 11, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Adani Enterpris3,313.1566.90 +2.06%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Divis Labs3,541.00-145.60 -3.95%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Midcap 10030990.30-119.00 -0.38%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Pharma12888.60-139.80 -1.07%


    • October 11, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST

      L&T bags order from odisha Government

      The Water & Effluent Treatment Business of L&T Construction has secured repeat orders from the Water Resources Department, Govt. of Odisha to execute Cluster XIX & Cluster XX Mega Lift Irrigation Projects.

      The aggregate scope of work includes execution of 23 Lift Irrigation Schemes consisting of intake points spread across Anandapur Left Main Canal, Bidydharpur Barrage, Hadagarh Reservoir, Anandapur Barrage & Kharsua, Kani & Baitarani Rivers, with the objective to irrigate a culturable command area of 29,914 hectares in the districts of Keonjhar, Jajpur & Kendrapada on a turnkey basis.

      Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,908.10, down Rs 0.60, or 0.03 percent on the BSE.

    • October 11, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST

      Coal India Large Trade | 64 lakh shares (0.1% equity) worth Rs 146 crore change hands at Rs 229 per share.

    • October 11, 2022 / 10:15 AM IST

      BSE Metal index fell nearly 1 percent dragged by the Jindal Steel, JSW Steel, SAIL

    • October 11, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST

      Buzzing

      Shares of biotechnology firm Panacea Biotec opened at Rs 158 on the NSE and at Rs 160 on the BSE on Tuesday as against yesterday's close at Rs 134 after the company announced that it had bagged a $127.3-million contract.

      The long-term order worth over Rs 1,040 crore came from UNICEF and Pan American Health Organisation for the supply of its pentavalent vaccine Easyfive-TT.

      This is a five-in-one vaccine given to infants and young children for active immunisation against five severe diseases like diphtheria, haemophilus influenzae type b, hepatitis-B, pertussis, and tetanus, according to healthcare platform website 1mg.com.

    • October 11, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

      Market at 10 AM

      Benchmark indices were trading lower with Nifty around 17150.

      The Sensex was down 301.91 points or 0.52% at 57689.20, and the Nifty was down 95.30 points or 0.55% at 17145.70. About 1518 shares have advanced, 1311 shares declined, and 117 shares are unchanged.

    • October 11, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

      Tirthankar Das, Technical & Derivative Analyst, Retail, Ashika Stock Broking:

      On the technical front, Nifty started on a negative note. However, supportive efforts from 200 days EMA has been adding strength at lower levels. Yesterday Nifty formed a long bull candle on the daily chart, revalidating that buying interest are developing at the lows. However, for the Index to end its prolonged correction, it needs to provide a decisive close above 17350. 

      Presently a trader needs to show patience and need to avoid trading aggressively in the market as the risk of a bare minimum correction of 38.2% of the entire rally from 15,183 to 18,096 comes around 16990 followed by 50% correction at 16650 remains. 

      Formation of lower high- lower low signifies corrective bias. Hence, until and unless index provides a decisive close above 17350, it would be a sell-on-rise market.

    • October 11, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

      Citi View on Infosys:

      Broking firm Citi has maintained buy rating on the stock with a target Rs 1,625 per share as company is going to consider share buyback on October 13.

      The past 2 buybacks, were of an aggregate amount of Rs 9,200 crore/Rs 8,260 crore, respectively.

      Infosys has to meet their capital allocation policy. The cash on books as of Q1 is at USD 4.5 billion & is something to monitor.

      In addition, last two buybacks were open market and took at least more than 5 months to be completed.

      Open market buyback may provide support to stock, reported CNBC-TV18.

      Infosys was quoting at Rs 1,470.30, up Rs 7.60, or 0.52 percent on the BSE.

    • October 11, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

      Nomura View on Tata Consultancy Services 

      Research house Nomura has maintained 'reduce' rating on the stock with a target Rs 2,620 per share.

      There was a modest beat in Q2, while no cheer on growth outlook. The orderbook is flattening, said Nomura.

      The broking house feels that the longer cycle on clients decision making to weigh on growth.

      The margin improvement was on expected lines, easing supply side to aid margin. The growth is to lag behind Infosys, no meaningful change to earnings, reported CNBC-TV18.

      Tata Consultancy Services was quoting at Rs 3,099.00, down Rs 22.20, or 0.71 percent on the BSE.

    • October 11, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

      Sobha Q2 Business Update:

      The New Sales were down 0.9% YoY & down 1.6% QoQ at 13,36,828 Square Feet (sft)   

    • October 11, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

      BSE Oil & Gas index shed 0.7 percent dragged by the ONGC, Gail India, Reliance Industries

    • October 11, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

      YES Securities View on Tata Consultancy Services

      The operating margin is expected to improve over next 2 quarters led by improving employee pyramid and better utilization. 

      We estimate revenue CAGR of 12.7% over FY22‐24E with average EBIT margin of 24.9%. 

      We change our rating on the stock from BUY to ADD with revised target price of Rs 3,536/share at 27x on FY24E EPS. 

      We have slightly reduced our target multiple from 28x to 27x to account for risks from evolving macroeconomic situation in key markets of TCS. 

    • October 11, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST

      BSE Auto index slipped 0.5 percent dragged by the Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors, Tube Investments

