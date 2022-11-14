Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower amid volatility; Hindalco top gainer, RIL most active

November 14, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST

Abbott India Q2 Results:

Abbott India has posted 38 percent jump in its Q2 net profit at Rs 265.5 crore versus Rs 192.3 crore and revenue was up 12.9 percent at Rs 1,379.5 crore versus Rs 1,222 crore, YoY.

Abbott India was quoting at Rs 19,645.05, up Rs 344.40, or 1.78 percent.