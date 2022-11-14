Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower amid volatility; Hindalco top gainer, RIL most active

AIA Engineering Q2 Earnings:
AIA Engineering has recorded 78 percent jump in its net profit 78% at Rs 244.8 crore versus Rs 137.6 crore and revenue was up 50.1% at Rs 1,328.6 crore versus Rs 885.2 crore, YoY.
BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index falls 1 percent dragged by the Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Bectors Food Specialities and Associated Alcohols
Abbott India posts 38 percent jump in Q2 net profit at Rs 265.5 crore
Nifty Information Technology index rose 1 percent led by the Coforge, L&T Technology Services, Persistent Systems
Sakthi Sugars posts net profit at Rs 5 crore versus loss of Rs 60.7 crore
Jefferies keeps underperform rating on Slkem Labs, target at Rs 2,803 per share
BSE Capital Goods index sheds 0.6 percent dragged by the BHEL, Thermax, ABB India
Fire incident at Gravita's Mundra plant
Voltas forays into the Bio Medical Refrigeration and Cold Chain
October WPI Inflation stood at 8.39 percent versus 10.70 percent, MoM.
Muthoot Finance aims to grow consolidated AUM by 10% in FY23, MD says
Indian rupee trade lower by 41 paise at 81.22 per dollar
Meghmani Organics signs supply agreement with leading Global Agrochemical Company
Motilal Oswal maintains 'buy' rating on Hindalco Industries with revise target price of Rs 520
Nomura keeps neutral rating on ABB India, target at Rs 2,720 per share
Thermax Q2 profit jumps 24% YoY to Rs 109.2 crore, revenue grows 41.3%
ABB India Q3CY22 profit jumps 69% YoY to Rs 202.5 crore
LIC clocks biggest gain since listing on strong Q2 show
Kalrock Capital promoter Florian Fritsch says raids won’t have any impact on Jet Airways acquisition
At 11 am, about 1644 shares have advanced, 1573 shares declined, and 131 shares are unchanged
Elara Capital reiterates 'Buy' on Zee Entertainment Enterprises with a lower target price of Rs 410
DIPAM organising CONCOR divestment roadshow with potential investors
Nifty PSU Bank index fell 0.5 percent dragged by the Union Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Bank of India
Glenmark Pharma Q2 numbers beat estimates, profit rises to Rs 260.4 crore
BHEL share price dips after Goldman Sachs retains 'sell', foresees 57% downside
Spandana Sphoorty board to consider issue of NCDs on November 16
Aurobindo Pharma posts 16.8% fall in its Q2FY23 net profit at Rs 478.3 crore
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q2 profit tanks 58% YoY to Rs 112.8 crore
BSE Metal index up 2 percent led by the Hindalco Industries, NALCO, SAIL India
Nifty Pharma index sheds 1 percent dragged by the Aurobindo Pharma, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Alkem Laboratories
Paytm in focus after October business update
LIC clocks 27% YoY growth in net premium at Rs 1.32 lakh crore in Q2FY23, profit grows 11-fold
Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA final approval for Cyclophosphamide Capsules
Gold eases off 3-month peak as Fed warning buoys dollar, yields
Oil prices extend gains on China demand hopes
PC Jewellers records domestic turnover of Rs 321.53 crore in October 2022
Suspect Fed likely hike rates by only 50 basis points in December: Prashanth Tapse
LIC Q2 net profit surges multifold to Rs 15,952 crore
Hindalco Q2 consolidated profit falls 36% to Rs 2,205 crore, revenue up 18%
See further appreciation in Rupee against USD: Anindya Banerjee
Stelis receives a positive recommendation from European Medicines Agency
Paytm October loan disbursement up 387% YoY
Wipro appoints Ankush Saigal as Head, Telecom Industry Sector, Southeast Asia
IIP grows 3.1% in September, beats expectations
Inflation print for October likely to be lower than 7%: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
FPIs invest Rs 19,000 crore in equities in Nov on softening US inflation, dollar
Godrej Properties declares highest bidder for land parcels in Noida
SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices
Nasdaq, S&P 500 end sharply higher, fuelled by inflation optimism
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|61,717.95
|-77.09
|-0.12%
|Nifty 50
|18,353.10
|3.40
|+0.02%
|Nifty Bank
|42,139.90
|2.85
|+0.01%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Hindalco
|453.80
|23.95
|+5.57%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Dr Reddys Labs
|4,370.05
|-169.40
|-3.73%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Metal
|6562.95
|115.75
|+1.80%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty FMCG
|44016.80
|-503.70
|-1.13%
Abbott India Q2 Results:
Abbott India has posted 38 percent jump in its Q2 net profit at Rs 265.5 crore versus Rs 192.3 crore and revenue was up 12.9 percent at Rs 1,379.5 crore versus Rs 1,222 crore, YoY.
Abbott India was quoting at Rs 19,645.05, up Rs 344.40, or 1.78 percent.
Sakthi Sugars has posted net profit at Rs 5 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 versus loss of Rs 60.7 crore and revenue was at Rs 242 crore versus Rs 73.5 crore, YoY.
Jefferies View On Alkem Laboratories:
-Kept underperform call, target at Rs 2,803 per share
-Q2 EBITDA missed ests as US price erosion & higher raw material costs continue to hurt
-Company lowered FY23 margin guidance to 15% from 16% on costs pressures
_Near-term margin challenges will limit co’s EBITDA growth, reported CNBC-TV18.
Alkem Laboratories was quoting at Rs 3,148.20, down Rs 23.20, or 0.73 percent on the BSE.
Bharat Forge Q2 earnings:
Bharat Forge has posted 14 percent fall in its standalone net profit at Rs 268.1 crore versus Rs 311.7 crore and revenue was up 16% at Rs 1,864 crore versus Rs 1,606 crore, YoY.
Market at 1 PM
Benchmark indices were trading near the day's low with Nifty below 18350.
The Sensex was down 182.96 points or 0.30% at 61612.08, and the Nifty was down 26.50 points or 0.14% at 18323.20. About 1574 shares have advanced, 1710 shares declined, and 149 shares are unchanged.
Inox Green Energy Services IPO Updates
Kaynes Technology India IPO Updates
Fire incident at Gravita's Mundra plant
Gravita India informed that a fire incident occurred yesterday evening at our Mundra plant situated at Survey no.43 near National highway no.8A, Patri Gundala road, Village Gundala, Taluka Mundra, Kutch (Gujarat).
The fire has been bought under control well in time and there is no loss or injury to human life, it added.
Gravita India was quoting at Rs 345.35, down Rs 8.85, or 2.50 percent on the BSE