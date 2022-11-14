English
    November 14, 2022 / 01:28 PM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower amid volatility; Hindalco top gainer, RIL most active

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Information technology and metal index up 1 percent each, while FMCG index down 1 percent

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex61,717.95-77.09 -0.12%
      Nifty 5018,353.103.40 +0.02%
      Nifty Bank42,139.902.85 +0.01%
      Nifty 50 18,353.10 3.40 (0.02%)
      Mon, Nov 14, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Hindalco453.8023.95 +5.57%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Dr Reddys Labs4,370.05-169.40 -3.73%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal6562.95115.75 +1.80%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty FMCG44016.80-503.70 -1.13%


    • November 14, 2022 / 01:37 PM IST

      AIA Engineering Q2 Earnings:

      AIA Engineering has recorded 78 percent jump in its net profit 78% at Rs 244.8 crore versus Rs 137.6 crore and revenue was up 50.1%  at Rs 1,328.6 crore versus Rs 885.2 crore, YoY.

    • November 14, 2022 / 01:31 PM IST

      BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index falls 1 percent dragged by the Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Bectors Food Specialities and Associated Alcohols

    • November 14, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST

      Abbott India Q2 Results:

      Abbott India has posted 38 percent jump in its Q2 net profit at Rs 265.5 crore versus Rs 192.3 crore and revenue was up 12.9 percent at Rs 1,379.5 crore versus Rs 1,222 crore, YoY.

      Abbott India was quoting at Rs 19,645.05, up Rs 344.40, or 1.78 percent.

    • November 14, 2022 / 01:26 PM IST

      Nifty Information Technology index rose 1 percent led by the Coforge, L&T Technology Services, Persistent Systems

    • November 14, 2022 / 01:22 PM IST

      Sakthi Sugars Q2 Earnings:

      Sakthi Sugars has posted net profit at Rs 5 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 versus loss of Rs 60.7 crore and revenue was at Rs 242 crore versus Rs 73.5 crore, YoY.

    • November 14, 2022 / 01:17 PM IST

      Jefferies View On Alkem Laboratories:

      -Kept underperform call, target at Rs 2,803 per share
      -Q2 EBITDA missed ests as US price erosion & higher raw material costs continue to hurt 
      -Company lowered FY23 margin guidance to 15% from 16% on costs pressures
      _Near-term margin challenges will limit co’s EBITDA growth, reported CNBC-TV18.

      Alkem Laboratories was quoting at Rs 3,148.20, down Rs 23.20, or 0.73 percent on the BSE.

    • November 14, 2022 / 01:10 PM IST

      BSE Capital Goods index shed 0.6 percent dragged by the BHEL, Thermax, ABB India

    • November 14, 2022 / 01:03 PM IST

      Bharat Forge Q2 earnings:

      Bharat Forge has posted 14 percent fall in its standalone net profit at Rs 268.1 crore versus Rs 311.7 crore and revenue was up 16%  at Rs 1,864 crore versus Rs 1,606 crore, YoY.

    • November 14, 2022 / 01:01 PM IST

      Market at 1 PM

      Benchmark indices were trading near the day's low with Nifty below 18350.

      The Sensex was down 182.96 points or 0.30% at 61612.08, and the Nifty was down 26.50 points or 0.14% at 18323.20. About 1574 shares have advanced, 1710 shares declined, and 149 shares are unchanged.

    • November 14, 2022 / 12:57 PM IST

      Inox Green Energy Services IPO Updates

    • November 14, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST

      Kaynes Technology India IPO Updates

    • November 14, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST

      Fire incident at Gravita's Mundra plant

      Gravita India informed that a fire incident occurred yesterday evening at our Mundra plant situated at Survey no.43 near National highway no.8A, Patri Gundala road, Village Gundala, Taluka Mundra, Kutch (Gujarat).

      The fire has been bought under control well in time and there is no loss or injury to human life, it added.

      Gravita India was quoting at Rs 345.35, down Rs 8.85, or 2.50 percent on the BSE

