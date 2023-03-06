Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps 600 pts, Nifty around 17,800; all sectors in the green

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, IT, oil & gas, power and PSU Bank up 1-2 percent.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA final approval
Alembic Pharmaceuticals received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Fluorouracil Injection USP, 2.5 g/50 mL (50 mg/mL) Pharmacy Bulk Vial.
The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Fluorouracil Injection, 2.5 g/50 mL (50 mg/mL), of Spectrum
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Spectrum).
Fluorouracil Injection is indicated for the treatment of patients with adenocarcinoma of colon and rectum, adenocarcinoma of the breast, gastric adenocarcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma. Refer to our label for full indication
Alembic Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 516.90, up Rs 15.35, or 3.06 percent.
As Tech Mahindra bets big on Products & Platforms business, here's what brokerages say
Though the stock has gained over 7 percent in 2023 so far, the outlook on IT services companies remains bearish due to recession fears in the US and Europe
Power Grid becomes top bidder for 2 projects in Chhattisgarh:
Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India gained over a percent on March 6 after the company announced it has been declared as the successful bidder under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding for two projects.
The purpose is to establish Inter-State Transmission System for the two projects on Build, Own Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis.
One of the projects will comprise setting up of 400 KV D/C Transmission Line passing through Chhattisgarh and Bays extension works at two existing sub-stations, while the other project encompasses Bays extension works, including the creation of 220KV Voltage at two existing sub-stations in Chhattisgarh, the company said in an exchange filing.
BSE Smallcap index up 1 percent supported by Asian Energy, 5paisa Capital, India Glycols
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|Asian Energy
|78.85
|20
|14.44k
|5paisa Capita
|315.50
|12.56
|31.54k
|India Glycols
|646.80
|12.16
|13.88k
|Mangalore Chem
|85.45
|11.51
|80.66k
|Privi Special
|1,012.95
|10.67
|6.42k
|WPIL
|2,233.75
|9.56
|53.97k
|Bhagiradh Chem
|1,170.50
|7.87
|16
|APTUS VALUE
|255.05
|7.8
|27.43k
|AGI Greenpac
|360.95
|7.2
|12.59k
|Mahanagar Gas
|969.10
|6.89
|122.53k
Daily Voice | Softening demand environment a key challenge for Indian economy, says Unmesh Kulkarni of Julius Baer India
From market performance perspective, CY23 is likely to be a year of two halves, with the markets expected to see some correction/consolidation in the first half, followed by some improvement as we progress in the second half.
Mahanagar Gas hits 52-week high:
Shares of Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) have risen three percent on March 6, hitting a 52-week high of Rs 938.50, after the natural gas distribution company announced the acquisition of city gas distribution company Unison Enviro Private Limited (UEPL) for Rs 531 crore.
“Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL or the Company) has signed a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Unison Enviro Private Limited (UEPL) and existing shareholders of UEPL (Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. and an investment fund managed by Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure) for the acquisition of 100 percent stake in UEPL,” MGL said in an exchange filing.
Meanwhile, UEPL is a subsidiary of Ashoka Buildcon, and has been granted authorisation from Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board to develop City Gas Distribution business in Ratnagiri, Latur, Osmanabad and Chitradurga & Davanagere. The arm is engaged in supplying natural gas to domestic, commercial, industrial and transport sectors.
Easy Trip Planners rises 2% after tourism deal with Andhra Pradesh
Shares of Easy Trip Planners climbed 2 percent on March 6 after the company signed a pact with the Andhra Pradesh government for promotion of tourism in the state.
Andhra Pradesh receives the third highest number of tourists in the country, the company said.
Easy Trip Planners will undertake certain marketing initiatives for the promotion of tourism in the state while the state government will help secure necessary permissions, approvals and clearances from its various departments.
FADA February Data
Total vehicle retail sales up 16% at 17.75 lakh units versus 15.31 lakh units and 2-wheeler sales were up 15% at 12.67 lakh units against 11.04 lakh units, YoY.
Total 3-wheeler sales up 81.5% at 72,994 units versus 40,224 units and total PV sales (gu)11% at 2.87 lakh units vs 2.58 lakh units, YoY.
Total CV sales up 17.3% at 79,027 units versus 67,391 units, YoY.
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices extended the opening gains and trading at day's high level.
The Sensex was up 582.39 points or 0.97% at 60,391.36, and the Nifty was up 175.40 points or 1.00% at 17,769.70. About 2205 shares have advanced, 795 shares declined, and 155 shares are unchanged.
Nifty Bank index up nearly 1 percent led by IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|IDFC First Bank
|57.55
|2.04
|8.11m
|Bank of Baroda
|175.70
|1.62
|5.60m
|HDFC Bank
|1,635.85
|1.23
|1.27m
|Axis Bank
|862.70
|1.18
|1.15m
|Federal Bank
|135.60
|1.04
|2.09m
|PNB
|52.25
|0.87
|10.32m
|IndusInd Bank
|1,136.10
|0.86
|288.37k
|ICICI Bank
|875.15
|0.76
|1.71m
|SBI
|565.25
|0.72
|3.11m
|Bandhan Bank
|234.55
|0.47
|696.59k
Olectra Greentech gets order from Telangana Road Transport for 550 electric buses
Evey Trans Private Limited (EVEY) has received two Letter of Awards (LOAs) from Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) for 550 Electric Buses consisting of 500 buses for intra-city and 50 buses for inter-city operations, respectively.
EVEY shall procure these buses from Olectra Greentech Limited and which shall be delivered over a eriod of 16 months.
Olectra Greentech was quoting at Rs 537.20, up Rs 16.10, or 3.09 percent on the BSE.
MC A10 Index -- a sentimeter of Adani Group stocks -- zoomed for another day. The index moved more than 6 percent higher largely thanks to gains on Adani Enterprises.
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|Adani Total Gas
|820.90
|4.99
|144.60k
|GAIL
|108.90
|3.47
|707.49k
|Gujarat Gas
|523.85
|2.84
|53.43k
|IGL
|439.05
|2.08
|13.55k
|Petronet LNG
|225.00
|0.96
|8.36k
|Reliance
|2,406.95
|0.92
|19.92k
|HINDPETRO
|220.50
|0.62
|29.64k
|BPCL
|323.00
|0.58
|14.58k
|ONGC
|155.20
|0.55
|74.16k
|IOC
|78.61
|0.49
|135.20k
Block Deal | 1.02 million of Nalco shares change hands in a bunch.
National Aluminium Company was quoting at Rs 83.00, up Rs 0.48, or 0.58 percent.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
The trend reversal in Nifty led by banking and metals has more legs to go. When the market gets oversold, as happened in recent weeks, the bounce back triggered by short-covering can be sharp. This week may throw up some important triggers relating to US non-farm payroll data and takeaways from the Fed chief Powell’s views on the US economic outlook. Since the trends from the mother market US are crucial for global equity markets, investors have to watch out for these data.
The rally in banking stocks may gather momentum taking cues from the GQG investment in four Adani stocks. The oversold IT stocks also have the potential to stage a mild rally. Oil & Gas and capital goods segments appear strong.
ECB half-point March rate hike very likely, Lagarde says
European Central Bank is set to raise borrowing costs by another half point at its March decision, according to President Christine Lagarde.
“It is very likely that we will raise interest rates by 50 basis points,” Lagarde told El Correo when asked what would happen later this month. “This was a decision that was indicated at our last monetary policy meeting and all the numbers we have been seeing in recent days are confirming that this interest rate hike is very, very likely.”
A move of that size would take the ECB’s rate increases since July to 350 basis points. What happens beyond March 16, is less certain.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens:
Indian indices opened on March 6 with Nifty above 17,700.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 393.51 points or 0.66% at 60,202.48, and the Nifty was up 110.90 points or 0.63% at 17,705.20. About 1570 shares have advanced, 596 shares declined, and 140 shares are unchanged.
Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, HCL Technologies, Infosys and Tata Motors were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Britannia Industries, Coal India, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Hindalco Industries.
Centre slashes windfall tax on diesel, removes it on ATF
The Centre, in the latest review, has hiked the windfall profit tax levied on crude petroleum to Rs 4,400 per tonne from Rs 4,350. The special additional excise duty on diesel has been reduced to Rs 0.5 a litre from Rs 2.5, while it has been slashed to nil on ATF (Aviation Turbine Fuel).
Petrol continues to have zero special additional excise duty. The windfall profit tax on domestically produced crude oil and export of fuel is likely to give about Rs 25,000 crore in the current fiscal ending March 31.
The Centre had first imposed taxes on windfall profits of energy companies on July 1, 2022, in the wake of soaring prices of crude oil. It had imposed export duties of Rs 6 per litre on petrol and ATF and RS 13 a litre on diesel.
Bond Yields Update:
Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
A strong gap up opening is on the cards in Monday trades, thanks to robust gains in global markets after the recent selloff. While most of the concerns related to global macro economy and geopolitical tensions still remain, the recent corrections have made some sectors attractive on the valuation front, even as investors would be wary of intra-day volatility.
Technically, if benchmark Nifty holds the support level of 17,404, the immediate target is seen at the 17,857 mark.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened at one-month high at 81.75 per dollar as it gained 22 paise on Monday against Friday's close of 81.97.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 287.02 points or 0.48% at 60,095.99, and the Nifty was up 127.40 points or 0.72% at 17,721.70.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 246.24 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth Rs 2,089.92 crore on March 3, the National Stock Exchange's provisional data showed.
Bitcoin falls 5.2% to $22,253
Bitcoin dropped 5.2 percent to $22,253 at 2204 GMT on Friday, losing $1,213 from its previous close. Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 11.9% from the year's high of $25,270 on Feb. 16.
Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 5.3 percent to $1,560.9 on Friday, losing $87.1 from its previous close.
Gold eases on firmer dollar, rate-hike fears
Gold prices ticked lower on Monday in the international markets as the dollar firmed, with a fresh set of data cementing fears that central banks across the globe would keep raising rates to contain sticky inflation.
Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,853.19 per ounce, as of 0037 GMT, after climbing to its highest since February 15 on Friday. US gold futures rose 0.3 percent to $1,859.60.
Dollar subdued as traders eye Powell testimony, jobs report
The US dollar made a tentative start to the week on Monday as investors awaited testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and looked towards for a February jobs report that will likely influence how hawkish the U.S. central bank will be.
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six major peers, was down 0.057% at 104.560, but not far off a seven-week high of 105.36 it touched last week. The index last week clocked a weekly loss for the first time since January.
Oil prices lower
Oil prices opened lower on Monday after China set a modest target for economic growth this year of around 5%, lower than market expectations of 5.5% growth in the world's second- largest oil consumer.
Brent crude futures were trading down 50 cents, or 0.6%, at $85.33 a barrel at 0147 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 46 cents, or 0.6%, at $79.22 a barrel.
China's closely watched growth outlook was down from last year's target of 5.5% and came in at the low end of expectations. Policy sources had recently told Reuters a range as high as 6% could be set.
Investors Meetings on March 6
China sets modest growth target of about 5%
China set a modest target for economic growth this year of around 5 percent on Sunday as it kicked off the annual session of its National People's Congress (NPC), which is poised to implement the biggest government shake-up in a decade.
The economy gave one of its weakest performances in decades last year, when gross domestic product (GDP) grew by just 3 percent, squeezed by three years of Covid controls, a crisis in the vast property sector and a crackdown on private enterprise.
This year's growth target is at the low end of expectations, as policy sources had recently told Reuters a range as high as 6 percent could be set. It is also below last year's target of around 5.5 percent.
Bank of Baroda lowers home loan rate by 40 bps to 8.5%
State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Sunday slashed its home loan interest rates by 40 basis points (bps) to 8.5 percent to beat the competition. The bank has also reduced its MSME loan interest rates starting at 8.40 percent.
Both offers are with effect from March 5, 2023, and are valid for a limited period till March 31, 2023, BoB said in a statement.
CAMS acquires majority stake in Think Analytics
Computer Age Management Services Limited (CAMS) announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Think Analytics India Private Limited (Think360 AI), a full-stack AI and data sciences firm, which provides innovative solutions using digital technologies like advanced analytics, AI/ML and mobile & cloud computing.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
FPIs continued selling in early March too. However, the data (NSDL) shows a net FPI figure of Rs 8902 crores up to 4th March. This discrepancy is due to the US based investment firm GQG making a massive investment of Rs 15446 crores in four Adani stocks. Excluding this, FPIs continued to be sellers to the tune of Rs 6544 crores in March till 4th.
Excluding the GQG investment, FPIs have sold equity to the tune of Rs 41169 crores in 2023. FIIs are likely to sell at higher levels since the US 10-year bond yield is at 4% and this is attractive risk-free investment for FPIs.
FPIs have been buyers in financials, capital goods and autos and sellers in Oil & Gas and metals.
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today
Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India on Monday, continuing the bullish trend of the last trading session. Asian markets traded upbeat this morning on the back of positive cues from the West
Samvardhana Motherson arm acquires additional stake in SMR Jersey
Samvardhana Motherson International Limited has made further investment in the equity shares of Motherson Technology Services Limited (MTSL), a subsidiary of the company.
Consequently, the holding of the company has been increased from 62.9% to 90.4% of the total paid up share capital of MTSL.
Also, Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group B.V., Netherland (SMRP B.V.), a material subsidiary of company has acquired additional 1.55% shares of Samvardhana Motherson Reflectec Group Holdings Limited (SMR Jersey) from an independent third party at Euro 18.4 million.
After acquisition of aforesaid 1.55% stake, SMR Jersey has become 100% subsidiary of SMRP B.V.
CLSA View On Oil & Gas
Windfall tax cut on fall in refined product spreads but raised slightly for crude
Slight positive for Reliance Industries’ post windfall margin
Post windfall tax realisation at USD 75 per barrel
ONGC: Buy rating, target at Rs 225 per share
Oil India: Buy rating, target at Rs 300 per share
Reliance Industries: Buy rating, target at Rs 2,970 per share
S Sandilya resigns as chairman & independent director of Mastek
S. Sandilya, a Non - Executive Chairman & Independent Director of Mastek has vide his resignation letter dated March 3, 2023, resigned from the board of directors and board committees of the company with immediate effect.
Asian markets are trading mixed ahead of an update on the US rate outlook from the world's most powerful central banker, and a jobs report that could decide if the next hike needs to be super-sized.
Wall Street closes sharply higher
Wall Street rallied on Friday to end a volatile week, as US Treasury yields eased and economic data helped investors look past the growing likelihood that the Federal Reserve will have to keep its restrictive policy in place until late in the year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 387.4 points, or 1.17%, to 33,390.97, the S&P 500 gained 64.29 points, or 1.61%, to 4,045.64 and the Nasdaq Composite added 226.02 points, or 1.97%, to 11,689.01.
Market On Friday:
The Indian equity benchmarks wiped out the previous session's losses to end higher on March 3, as the Sensex closed up 899.62 points, or 1.53 percent, at 59,808.97, and the Nifty gained 272.40 points, or 1.57 percent, at 17,594.30.
After a firm start, the market extended gains as the day progressed amid buying in Adani group stocks after US-based GQG Partners invested Rs 15,446 crore in group companies. As its stocks rallied, the market capitalisation of the Adani group rose by around Rs 68,000 crore.
Top gainers on the Nifty included Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, SBI, Bharti Airtel and SBI Life Insurance, while losers were Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Cipla, Divis Labs and Asian Paints.
All sectoral indices ended in the green, with the Nifty PSU nank index gaining 5.4 percent, metal 3.5 percent and bank 2 percent. FMCG, energy and infra indices were up a percent each.
The BSE midcap and smallcap indices added 0.5 percent each. On the BSE, the bank index rose 2 percent, while FMCG, metal, oil & gas, power and realty were up a percent each.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 69.50 points or 0.39 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,70699.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:40 IST.