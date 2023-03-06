 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps 600 pts, Nifty around 17,800; all sectors in the green

Rakesh Patil
Mar 06, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, IT, oil & gas, power and PSU Bank up 1-2 percent.

March 06, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST

Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA final approval

Alembic Pharmaceuticals received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Fluorouracil Injection USP, 2.5 g/50 mL (50 mg/mL) Pharmacy Bulk Vial.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Fluorouracil Injection, 2.5 g/50 mL (50 mg/mL), of Spectrum
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Spectrum).

Fluorouracil Injection is indicated for the treatment of patients with adenocarcinoma of colon and rectum, adenocarcinoma of the breast, gastric adenocarcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma. Refer to our label for full indication

Alembic Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 516.90, up Rs 15.35, or 3.06 percent.

March 06, 2023 / 10:41 AM IST

Power Grid becomes top bidder for 2 projects in Chhattisgarh:

Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India gained over a percent on March 6 after the company announced it has been declared as the successful bidder under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding for two projects.

The purpose is to establish Inter-State Transmission System for the two projects on Build, Own Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis.

One of the projects will comprise setting up of 400 KV D/C Transmission Line passing through Chhattisgarh and Bays extension works at two existing sub-stations, while the other project encompasses Bays extension works, including the creation of 220KV Voltage at two existing sub-stations in Chhattisgarh, the company said in an exchange filing.

March 06, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST

BSE Smallcap index up 1 percent supported by Asian Energy, 5paisa Capital, India Glycols

Top Stock Gainers (Intra-day)
CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
Asian Energy78.852014.44k
5paisa Capita315.5012.5631.54k
India Glycols646.8012.1613.88k
Mangalore Chem85.4511.5180.66k
Privi Special1,012.9510.676.42k
WPIL2,233.759.5653.97k
Bhagiradh Chem1,170.507.8716
APTUS VALUE255.057.827.43k
AGI Greenpac360.957.212.59k
Mahanagar Gas969.106.89122.53k
March 06, 2023 / 10:28 AM IST

Mahanagar Gas hits 52-week high:

Shares of Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) have risen three percent on March 6, hitting a 52-week high of Rs 938.50, after the natural gas distribution company announced the acquisition of city gas distribution company Unison Enviro Private Limited (UEPL) for Rs 531 crore.

“Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL or the Company) has signed a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Unison Enviro Private Limited (UEPL) and existing shareholders of UEPL (Ashoka Buildcon Ltd. and an investment fund managed by Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure) for the acquisition of 100 percent stake in UEPL,” MGL said in an exchange filing.

Meanwhile, UEPL is a subsidiary of Ashoka Buildcon, and has been granted authorisation from Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board to develop City Gas Distribution business in Ratnagiri, Latur, Osmanabad and Chitradurga & Davanagere. The arm is engaged in supplying natural gas to domestic, commercial, industrial and transport sectors.

March 06, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST

Easy Trip Planners rises 2% after tourism deal with Andhra Pradesh

Shares of Easy Trip Planners climbed 2 percent on March 6 after the company signed a pact with the Andhra Pradesh government for promotion of tourism in the state.

Andhra Pradesh receives the third highest number of tourists in the country, the company said.

Easy Trip Planners will undertake certain marketing initiatives for the promotion of tourism in the state while the state government will help secure necessary permissions, approvals and clearances from its various departments.

March 06, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST

FADA February Data

Total vehicle retail sales up 16% at 17.75 lakh units versus 15.31 lakh units and 2-wheeler sales were up 15% at 12.67 lakh units against 11.04 lakh units, YoY.

Total 3-wheeler sales up 81.5% at 72,994 units versus 40,224 units and total PV sales (gu)11% at 2.87 lakh units vs 2.58 lakh units, YoY.

Total CV sales up 17.3% at 79,027 units versus 67,391 units, YoY.

March 06, 2023 / 10:02 AM IST

Market at 10 AM

Benchmark indices extended the opening gains and trading at day's high level.

The Sensex was up 582.39 points or 0.97% at 60,391.36, and the Nifty was up 175.40 points or 1.00% at 17,769.70. About 2205 shares have advanced, 795 shares declined, and 155 shares are unchanged.