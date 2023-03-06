Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps 600 pts, Nifty around 17,800; all sectors in the green

March 06, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST

Alembic Pharmaceuticals gets USFDA final approval

Alembic Pharmaceuticals received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Fluorouracil Injection USP, 2.5 g/50 mL (50 mg/mL) Pharmacy Bulk Vial.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Fluorouracil Injection, 2.5 g/50 mL (50 mg/mL), of Spectrum

Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Spectrum).

Fluorouracil Injection is indicated for the treatment of patients with adenocarcinoma of colon and rectum, adenocarcinoma of the breast, gastric adenocarcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma. Refer to our label for full indication

