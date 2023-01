January 30, 2023 / 09:09 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

The FPI selling which started early in January gathered momentum towards the close of the month. FPI strategy in January has been selling in India and buying in relatively cheaper markets like China., Hong Kong, South Korea and Thailand.

Shorting India has been profitable for FPIs this month and the massive equity selling of Rs 5977 crores in the cash market on 27th January also contributed to the market turmoil triggered by the ‘Adani crisis’.

Total sell figure in the cash market through 27th January has reached Rs 41656 crores. This kind of massive selling along with the crash in Adani stocks has impacted the market sentiments temporarily. Since there has been no pre-budget rally this year, a good budget can trigger a post-budget rally.