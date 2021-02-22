MARKET NEWS

February 22, 2021 / 08:36 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

The Nifty futures were trading higher around 15,035.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange. Asian Markets are trading firm following flat closing from US markets.

  • February 22, 2021 / 08:22 AM IST

    Rusmik Oza, Executive Vice President, Head of Fundamental Research at Kotak Securities:

    We expect domestic 10-year bond yields to be in the range of 6-6.75% in this calendar year. We need to see if Nifty-50 holds the 15,000 level in the near term. The next major support for the Nifty-50 is the 50 DMA placed at 14,321 as of now.

  • February 22, 2021 / 08:03 AM IST

    Dollar Updates:

    The U.S. dollar fell to a three-year low against its Australian counterpart and teetered near three-year low against the British pound as progress in curbing coronavirus infections boosted sentiment for riskier assets.

  • February 22, 2021 / 07:58 AM IST

    Bitcoin hits fresh high

    Bitcoin continued gaining on Sunday, rising to a fresh high and extending a two-month rally that took its market capitalization above $1 trillion on Friday. The world’s most popular cryptocurrency rose to a record $58,354, taking its weekly gain to around 20%. It has surged around 100% this year.

  • February 22, 2021 / 07:45 AM IST

    Crude Updates:

    Oil prices rose on Monday as the slow return of U.S. crude output that was cut by frigid conditions raised concerns about supply just as demand is coming back from the depths of the coronavirus pandemic.

    Abnormally cold weather in Texas and the Plains states forced the shut down of up to 4 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude production along with 21 billion cubic feet of natural gas output, analysts estimated.

  • February 22, 2021 / 07:33 AM IST

    Indian ADRs ended mixed:

  • February 22, 2021 / 07:32 AM IST

    Wall Street closes flat

    Stocks on Wall Street closed near break-even on Friday as investors sold technology shares that have rallied through the pandemic and rotated into cyclical stocks set to benefit from pent-up demand once the coronavirus pandemic is subdued.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.98 points, or 0%, to 31,494.32 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.11 points, or 0.07%, to 13,874.46. The S&P 500 dropped 7.26 points, or 0.19%, to 3,906.71.

  • February 22, 2021 / 07:27 AM IST

    Asian Markets Update:

    Asian share markets inched higher on Monday as expectations for faster economic growth and inflation globally batter bonds and boost commodities, though rising real yields also make equity valuations look more stretched in comparison.

    Japan’s Nikkei recouped 1.0% and South Korea 0.4%, while E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were a fraction firmer.

    Bonds have been bruised by the prospect of a stronger economic recovery and yet greater borrowing as President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package progresses.

  • February 22, 2021 / 07:25 AM IST

    Market on Friday:

    The market ended lower for the fourth consecutive day on February 19, with the Nifty slipping below the crucial 15,000 and the Sensex below the 51,000-mark. At close, the Sensex was down 434.93 points, or 0.85 percent, at 50,889.76, and the Nifty was down 137.20 points, or 0.91 percent, at 14,981.80.

  • February 22, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 41 points or 0.27 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,035.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:20 IST.

