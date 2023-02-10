Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 17,800, Sensex falls 150 points; Paytm, Zomato, Adani Enterprises most active

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Metal index down 1 percent, while PSU Bank index up 1 percent.
Nomura View On Medplus Health Services
-Buy rating; target cut to Rs 885 per share
-Revenue estimates lowered; improvement in operating EBITDA margin factored in
-Stock valuation is sensitive to private-label products’ contribution & operating EBITDA, revenue growth from mature stores and cost of equity, reported CNBC-TV18.
Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities
COMEX gold prices holds near a one month low of USD1,870 per troy ounce and is headed for a marginal weekly decline, amid a drumbeat of central bankers calling for further tightening ahead.
Market pricing for US rates to peak in July inched higher as investors digested the fresh data, particularly a robust Labour market. Now interest rate futures are pricing in Fed funds to peak at 5.15% in July, compared with 4.9% seen before the US Labour data.
US treasury yields pared early losses and rose across the curve, with the 10 year yield rising to 3.66%. Recent uptick in yields have taken some steam off the non-yielding yellow metal. Now the focus might shift towards US CPI data due next week, to gauge Fed’s future course of actions.
Nifty PSU Bank index added 1 percent led by Punjab and Sind Bank, Central Bank of India, UCO Bank
BSE Metal index shed 1 percent dragged by Jindal Steel, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices were trading near the day's low with Nifty around 17800.
The Sensex was down 218.35 points or 0.36% at 60587.87, and the Nifty was down 70.40 points or 0.39% at 17823.10.About 1578 shares have advanced, 1261 shares declined, and 114 shares are unchanged.
Buzzing
Aurobindo Pharma has recorded a 18.7% year-on-year fall in consolidated profit at Rs 491 crore for quarter ended December FY23, dented by weak operating margin performance.
Consolidated revenue for the quarter at Rs 6,407 crore increased by 6.7% over a year-ago period with US formulations business growing 9.3%, Europe formulation segment showing 0.4% increase and growth markets business rising 25.7% YoY.
On the operating front, EBITDA fell 6% YoY to Rs 954.4 crore for the quarter with margin declining 204 bps YoY to 14.89% due to higher spend on R&D.
Trade Spotlight | What should you do with Jubilant Foodworks, Paytm, JSW Energy on Friday?
With the consistent rally, Paytm has surpassed all short-term as well as long-term moving averages, forming a bullish candle with upper and lower shadows on the daily charts with higher high higher low formation for the fourth consecutive day.
Lupin shares fall nearly 5% as Q3 profit plunges 72%
Lupin share price fell nearly 5 percent on February 10 after company reported a consolidated profit at Rs 153.5 crore for December 2022 quarter, down 72 percent from the same quarter of the previous fiscal year when it had a high base due to net tax rebate of Rs 382 crore.
Impacted by a fall in US sales, consolidated revenue advanced albeit marginally by 3.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,322 crore in Q3FY23.
Paytm Large Trade | 2.1 crores shares (3.4% equity) change hands via block deal, reported CNBC-TV18.
Buzzing
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India share price gained more than 2 percent on February 10 as company reported a net profit of Rs 6,334.19 crore for the December quarter of the financial year 2022-23 (Q3FY23), a multifold year-on-year increase on the back of strong growth.
The net profit for the corresponding quarter of the previous year was Rs 234.91 crore. However, on a sequential basis, the life insurer's net profit has seen a sharp fall. Its September quarter net profit was Rs 15,952.49 crore.
The life insurance behemoth’s net premium income grew by 14.5 percent to Rs 1.11 lakh crore from Rs 97,620 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. The first-year premium or new business premium grew to Rs 9,724.71 crore from Rs 8,748.55 crore in the December quarter of the previous financial year.
MSCI changes FIF of Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, Adani Enterprises
MSCI has changed the Foreign Inclusion Factor (FIF) in a few names and a major downward revision has been seen in Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, and Adani Enterprises which is likely to trigger meaningful outflows in these stocks.
Given the reduction in weightage, Adani Transmission (-$145 million), Adani Total Gas (-$110 million) and Adani Enterprises (-$161 million) might see the heaviest outflow among all, according to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.
Meanwhile, other stocks that are likely to witness selling due to a reduction in weightage are HCL Technologies (-$97 million), Jindal Steel & Power (-$19 million), Shriram Finance (-$14 million) and ACC (-$12 million), the brokerage firm added.
Adani Total Gas touched 52-week low of Rs 1,258.25 and quoting at Rs 1,258.25, down Rs 66.20, or 5 percent.
Adani Enterprises was quoting at Rs 1,896.05, down Rs 31.25, or 1.62 percent.
Adani Transmission touched 52-week low of Rs 1,186.15 and quoting at Rs 1,186.15, down Rs 62.40, or 5 percent.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Zomato's consolidated net loss for Q3FY23 widened to Rs 347 crore against Rs 63 crore registered in the same quarter last year, the online food delivery platform announced on February 9. For Q2FY23, the net loss stood at Rs 251 crore.
Market Opens:
Indian indices opened lower on February 10 with Nifty below 17,900.
The Sensex was down 95.02 points or 0.16% at 60711.20, and the Nifty was down 44.20 points or 0.25% at 17849.30. About 1128 shares have advanced, 846 shares declined, and 110 shares are unchanged.
Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, UPL, M&M and Britannia Industries were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, HCL Technologies, Hindalco Industries and Infosys.
Results Today
Results Today
Mahindra & Mahindra to expand manufacturing facility in Telangana
The Telangana government on Thursday signed an MoU with Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd for establishing a manufacturing facility, including development and production of electric 3 and 4-wheelers, pertaining to its 'Last Mile Mobility business'.
The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the announcement of Telangana Mobility Valley (TMV), "India's first new mobility-focused cluster", at the first edition of Mobility Next Hyderabad Summit, the state government said in a release. Read More
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
With the Budget, monetary policy and earnings season behind us, there are no major triggers to take the market forward. Rallies are likely to be sold into since FIIs have been sustained sellers in the market from the beginning of 2023. But, the fact that FII selling has declined to Rs 144 crores (on 9th February) is a positive.
A healthy trend in the market is the sustained rise in SIPs into equity which has touched Rs 13856 crores in January this year. Rising inflows when the market is weak is a very healthy trend and can act as a counter to the rising FII outflows. This will bring stability to the market.
Q3 results from the broader market indicate pressure on margins. Many mid and smallcap results are disappointing. Now, safety is in large caps. Investors should focus on segments where earnings visibility is good, like capital goods, IT and banking.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 10 paise lower at 82.61 per dollar on against previous close of 82.51.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 195.24 points or 0.32% at 60610.98, and the Nifty was down 28.80 points or 0.16% at 17864.70.
Asia stocks head for second weekly loss
Asia-Pacific stocks fell on Friday, slumping toward a second weekly loss as investors fretted about the potential for further Federal Reserve tightening and the effect on the U.S. economy.
U.S. short-term Treasury yields held near a one-month high, helping the dollar tick up against major peers, after Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin overnight added to a chorus of hawkish central bank commentary in recent days.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares sank 0.54% and was on course for a 1% weekly decline, after losing 1.16% in the previous week.
Mainland Chinese blue chips lost 0.41% and the Hang Seng tumbled 1.19%.
Aurobindo Pharma to transfer API Non-Antibiotic Division to Auro Pharma
The Board of Directors of Aurobindo Pharma at its meeting held on February 9, 2023 approved transfer of units constituting API Non-Antibiotic Division of the company to Auro Pharma India Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company by way of slump sale through a Business Transfer Agreement(s).
Hindalco Industries Q3 Rsults
Hindalco Industries on February 9 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,362 crore for the quarter ended December 2022, down 63 percent against Rs 3,675 crore registered in the same quarter last year.
The revenue from operations came in at Rs 53,151 crore, up 6 percent from Rs 50,272 crore logged in the corresponding quarter a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing.
Profit and revenue were hit due to a below-par performance by its subsidiary Novelis. However, higher volumes and steady operational performance across India operations helped overall performance.
US weekly jobless claims increase
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week, but the underlying trend continued to point to a tight labor market.
The jobs market has remained resilient despite growing economic headwinds from the Federal Reserve's interest rate increases. While labor market strength keeps the US central policy on its monetary policy tightening path, it also suggests that a much anticipated recession is nowhere near.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 13,000 to a seasonally adjusted 196,000 for the week ended Feb. 4, the Labor Department said on Thursday. That was the first increase in claims since the second last week of December. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 190,000 claims for the latest week.
India retail inflation likely rebounded to 5.9% in January: Poll
Inflation ran above the upper tolerance limit of 6.00% for the first 10 months of 2022 but fell below it in the last two, largely because of a fall in food inflation. That downtrend likely reversed last month.
IRCTC Q3 Results:
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on February 9 reported a 22.3 percent on-year jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 255 crore for the October-December 2022 quarter.
Net profit stood at Rs 208.8 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
IRCTC's standalone revenue from operations increased 70 percent to Rs 918.1 crore from Rs 540.2 crore in the year-ago period.
Along with the Q3 results, the Board of Directors also approved an interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per share.
Dollar defensive as investors remain cautious ahead of inflation data
The dollar was on the back foot on Friday after an overnight slide as investors tread with caution ahead of U.S. inflation data next week, with worries over an economic slowdown and the pace of the Federal Reserve's rate hikes hitting sentiment.
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six major peers, was at 103.21, having dropped to as low as 102.63 in the previous session. The index is set to end the week with a small gain, its second straight positive week and a run it has not had since October.
Trade setup for Friday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell
Based on the OI percentage, as many as 54 stocks were on the short-covering list on February 9, including Navin Fluorine International, Can Fin Homes, Bank of Baroda, Ashok Leyland, and State Bank of India.
HPCL Q3 Earnings:
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) on February 9 reported a consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2022 at Rs 444.26 crore, down 67.16 percent from Rs 1,352.99 crore logged in the same quarter last year.
The revenue from the sale of products came in at Rs 1,15,829.87 crore, up 12.30 percent from Rs 1,03,143.24 crore reported in the corresponding quarter a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing.
Average Gross Refining Margin (GRM) for the period April-December 2022 was $11.40 per barrel (April-December 2021: $4.50 per barrel). This is before factoring in the impact of Special Additional Excise Duty and Road & Infrastructure cess levied on the export of select petroleum products, effective 01/07/2022. During this period, due to the suppressed marketing margins on certain petroleum products, the profitability was impacted, HPCL said.
Lupin Q3 Results:
Pharma major Lupin on February 10 reported a consolidated profit at Rs 153.5 crore for December 2022 quarter, down 72 percent from the same quarter of the previous fiscal year when it had a high base due to net tax rebate of Rs 382 crore.
Impacted by a fall in US sales, consolidated revenue advanced albeit marginally by 3.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,322 crore in Q3FY23.
Zomato Q3 Earnings
Zomato's consolidated net loss for Q3FY23 widened to Rs 347 crore against Rs 63 crore registered in the same quarter last year, the online food delivery platform announced on February 9. For Q2FY23, the net loss stood at Rs 251 crore.
The Gurugram-headquartered company's revenue from operations zoomed 75 percent to Rs 1,948 crore year-on-year (YoY) as against Rs 1,112 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, revenue improved by 17 percent as against Rs 1,661 crore reported for Q2FY23.
The company’s adjusted EBITDA loss increased to Rs 265 crore in the December quarter as compared to Rs 192 crore in the quarter ended in September 2022. Adjusted EBITDA loss stood at Rs 272 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Crude oil prices dips
Oil prices fell in early trade on Friday but were headed for a weekly gain with the market continuing to seesaw between fears of a recession hitting the United States and hopes for strong fuel demand recovery in China, the world's top oil importer.
Brent crude futures fell 28 cents, or 0.3%, to $84.22 a barrel by 0117 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 35 cents, or 0.5%, to $77.71.
MSCI India index changes
Bank of Baroda and CG Power & Industrial have been included in the MSCI India index while Biocon has been excluded from the index, said MSCI in a release.
The changes will take place as of the close of February 28, 2023, MSCI added.
MSCI has changed the FIF in a few names and a major downward revision has been seen in Adani Transmission, Adani Total Gas, and Adani Enterprises which is likely to trigger meaningful outflows in these stocks. Read More
Varun Beverages promoters likely to sell shares worth Rs 850 crore
Promoters of Varun Beverages are likely to sell Rs 850 crore worth of shares via block deal on Feb 10, CNBC Awaaz reported on February 9 citing sources.
The promoters are likely to offer up to 5-7 percent discount on deal. Varun Beverages closed 2.90 percent lower at Rs 1,272.30 apiece on BSE on February 9.
Moreover, Edelweiss/Nuvama is said to be broker to the deal, CNBC Awaaz also stated that.
Asian markets trade lower tracking weak US markets. Straits Times, Kospi, Hang Seng down 0.5 percent each
Wall Street dips
US stock indexes ended lower on Thursday, erasing earlier gains as Treasury yields rose after an auction of 30-year bonds went poorly and overshadowed strong earnings from corporate giants like Disney and PepsiCo.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 249.13 points on Thursday, or 0.73%, to 33,699.88, the S&P 500 lost 36.36 points, or 0.88%, to 4,081.5 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 120.94 points, or 1.02%, to 11,789.58.
SGX Nifty
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 95.50 points or 0.53 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,835 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Market On Thursday:
Indian benchmark indices ended a tad higher in a volatile session on February 9, with the 30-pack Sensex rising 142.43 points or 0.23 percent to 60,806.22 and the Nifty gaining 21.80 points or 0.12 percent to end at 17,893.50.
After a muted start, the indices remained range-bound, with selling seen in metal, power, realty, auto and pharma but buying in information technology and capital goods stocks helped trim the losses. The Sensex and the Nifty finished the session near the day’s high.
Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Hero MotoCorp, Cipla and JSW Steel were among the biggest losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Life, Hindalco Industries, Asian Paints and Infosys.
On the sectoral front, Nifty metal index shed 1.5 percent, auto index down 0.5 percent, pharma index down 0.44 percent. However, information technology index up 0.7 percent
The BSE midcap and smallcap indices underperformed the benchmarks to close flat.
On the BSE, the information technology index rose nearly 1 percent and capital goods index up 0.26 percent. On the other hand, realty, power, healthcare and auto indices down 0.2-0.0 percent.