Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 17,800, Sensex falls 150 points; Paytm, Zomato, Adani Enterprises most active

Rakesh Patil
Feb 10, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Metal index down 1 percent, while PSU Bank index up 1 percent.

February 10, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST

Nomura View On Medplus Health Services

-Buy rating; target cut to Rs 885 per share
-Revenue estimates lowered; improvement in operating EBITDA margin factored in
-Stock valuation is sensitive to private-label products’ contribution & operating EBITDA, revenue growth from mature stores and cost of equity, reported CNBC-TV18.

February 10, 2023 / 10:16 AM IST

Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

COMEX gold prices holds near a one month low of USD1,870 per troy ounce and is headed for a marginal weekly decline, amid a drumbeat of central bankers calling for further tightening ahead.

Market pricing for US rates to peak in July inched higher as investors digested the fresh data, particularly a robust Labour market. Now interest rate futures are pricing in Fed funds to peak at 5.15% in July, compared with 4.9% seen before the US Labour data.

US treasury yields pared early losses and rose across the curve, with the 10 year yield rising to 3.66%. Recent uptick in yields have taken some steam off the non-yielding yellow metal. Now the focus might shift towards US CPI data due next week, to gauge Fed’s future course of actions.

February 10, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST

Nifty PSU Bank index added 1 percent led by Punjab and Sind Bank, Central Bank of India, UCO Bank

February 10, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST

BSE Metal index shed 1 percent dragged by Jindal Steel, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel

February 10, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST

Market at 10 AM

Benchmark indices were trading near the day's low with Nifty around 17800.

The Sensex was down 218.35 points or 0.36% at 60587.87, and the Nifty was down 70.40 points or 0.39% at 17823.10.About 1578 shares have advanced, 1261 shares declined, and 114 shares are unchanged.

February 10, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST

Buzzing

Aurobindo Pharma has recorded a 18.7% year-on-year fall in consolidated profit at Rs 491 crore for quarter ended December FY23, dented by weak operating margin performance.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter at Rs 6,407 crore increased by 6.7% over a year-ago period with US formulations business growing 9.3%, Europe formulation segment showing 0.4% increase and growth markets business rising 25.7% YoY.

On the operating front, EBITDA fell 6% YoY to Rs 954.4 crore for the quarter with margin declining 204 bps YoY to 14.89% due to higher spend on R&D.

February 10, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST

Lupin shares fall nearly 5% as Q3 profit plunges 72%

Lupin share price fell nearly 5 percent on February 10 after company reported a consolidated profit at Rs 153.5 crore for December 2022 quarter, down 72 percent from the same quarter of the previous fiscal year when it had a high base due to net tax rebate of Rs 382 crore.

Impacted by a fall in US sales, consolidated revenue advanced albeit marginally by 3.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,322 crore in Q3FY23.

February 10, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST

Paytm Large Trade | 2.1 crores shares (3.4% equity) change hands via block deal, reported CNBC-TV18.

February 10, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST

Buzzing

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India share price gained more than 2 percent on February 10 as company reported a net profit of Rs 6,334.19 crore for the December quarter of the financial year 2022-23 (Q3FY23), a multifold year-on-year increase on the back of strong growth.

The net profit for the corresponding quarter of the previous year was Rs 234.91 crore. However, on a sequential basis, the life insurer's net profit has seen a sharp fall. Its September quarter net profit was Rs 15,952.49 crore.

The life insurance behemoth’s net premium income grew by 14.5 percent to Rs 1.11 lakh crore from Rs 97,620 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. The first-year premium or new business premium grew to Rs 9,724.71 crore from Rs 8,748.55 crore in the December quarter of the previous financial year.