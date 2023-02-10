Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 17,800, Sensex falls 150 points; Paytm, Zomato, Adani Enterprises most active

February 10, 2023 / 10:16 AM IST

Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

COMEX gold prices holds near a one month low of USD1,870 per troy ounce and is headed for a marginal weekly decline, amid a drumbeat of central bankers calling for further tightening ahead.

Market pricing for US rates to peak in July inched higher as investors digested the fresh data, particularly a robust Labour market. Now interest rate futures are pricing in Fed funds to peak at 5.15% in July, compared with 4.9% seen before the US Labour data.

US treasury yields pared early losses and rose across the curve, with the 10 year yield rising to 3.66%. Recent uptick in yields have taken some steam off the non-yielding yellow metal. Now the focus might shift towards US CPI data due next week, to gauge Fed’s future course of actions.