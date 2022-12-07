Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to open lower on weak global cues; all eyes on RBI policy outcome

December 07, 2022 / 08:32 AM IST

Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Rupee continues to remain under pressure as the dollar strengthened against its major crosses. Strength in the dollar was one of the major factors that is triggering a move in the major crosses including the rupee.

Focus will be on the RBI policy statement; expectation is that central bank could raise rates by another 35bps.

We expect the USDINR (Spot) to trade sideways and quote in the range of 82.20 and 82.80.