Market LIVE Updates: Indices likely to open lower on weak global cues; all eyes on RBI policy outcome

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the RBI Monetary Policy:
Expect USDINR (Spot) to quote in the range of 82.20 and 82.80: Gaurang Somaiya
Expect a 35 bps rate hike in the upcoming monetary policy: Lakshmi Iyer
Fitch expects 25 bps rate hike by RBI today, stay on hold in 2023
Sebi relaxes rules for Govt for PSU disinvestment
Investors Meetings on December 7
Oil opens mixed as economic fears pressure prices
RBI likely to hike rates by 35 bps, change stance to 'neutral'
Asian markets trade mostly lower with Nikkei, Straits Times in the red
S&P posts 4th straight decline as recession talk weighs on Wall Street
SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|62,626.36
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty 50
|18,642.75
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty Bank
|43,138.55
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Adani Enterpris
|4,031.80
|101.40
|+2.58%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|BPCL
|328.55
|-9.85
|-2.91%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty PSU Bank
|4204.35
|52.45
|+1.26%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty IT
|30443.00
|-448.50
|-1.45%
A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers...
Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Rupee continues to remain under pressure as the dollar strengthened against its major crosses. Strength in the dollar was one of the major factors that is triggering a move in the major crosses including the rupee.
Focus will be on the RBI policy statement; expectation is that central bank could raise rates by another 35bps.
We expect the USDINR (Spot) to trade sideways and quote in the range of 82.20 and 82.80.
Lakshmi Iyer, CEO- Investment Advisory, Kotak Investment Advisors
MPC decision making seems to be getting challenging each time they meet. However, this time thankfully US Fed's indicating it’s intent to reduce the pace of rate hikes, India's GDP numbers seem to be hitting a soft patch as well as inflation in most Asian nations as also US seems to be plateauing out augurs well for rates.
We expect a 35 bps rate hike in the upcoming monetary policy on 7th December.
Fitch expects 25 bps rate hike by RBI today, stay on hold in 2023
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may increase the repo rate by 25 basis points on December 7 and then stay on hold in all of 2023, Fitch Ratings has said.
"The RBI has raised rates by a cumulative 190 basis points since the start of the tightening cycle in April 2022, lagging behind the (US) Fed's 350 basis points increases over the same period," Fitch said in the December edition of its Global Economic Outlook report, which was released on December 6.
"We now expect the RBI to increase policy rates to 6.15 percent by December and to then hold this rate throughout 2023."
Sebi relaxes rules for Govt for PSU disinvestment
Capital markets regulator Sebi can relax regulatory norms for the central government in relation to strategic disinvestment of public sector undertakings (PSUs), according to a notification.
"The Board (Sebi) may after due consideration of the interest of the investors and the securities market and for the development of the securities market, relax the strict enforcement of any of the requirements of these regulations if an application is made by the Central Government in relation to its strategic disinvestment in a listed entity," Sebi said in a notification made public on Tuesday.
Stocks To Watch Out For In Trade Today
-Apollo Hospitals: Issues letter of comfort worth Rs 400 crore to Axis Bank on behalf of subsidiary Apollo Healthco
-Craftsman Automation: White Oak Capital, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, India Acorn bought shares in bunched trades
-Dabur: Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley
-HDFC AMC: Abrdn Investment seeks approval to sell 10.21 percent stake in HDFC AMC
-IRCON International: Bags Rs 122 crore project by Sri Lanka railways
-Jindal Stainless: Quant Mutual Fund buys shares
-Siemens India: Lowest bidder for 9000 HP electric locomotives project at Dahod, Gujarat
-Vedanta: Plans to offer Rs 500 crore of debentures on December 9
Dollar edges up as darkening growth outlook hurts sentiment
The dollar crept higher on Wednesday as top executives from the biggest U.S. banks warned of an impending recession, which dampened risk appetite and kept the greenback supported.
Top bankers from JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America and Goldman Sachs said overnight that the banks are bracing for a worsening economy next year, as inflation threatens consumer demand.
Against the dollar, sterling fell 0.4% overnight, and was last 0.05% lower at $1.2128.
The greenback rose 0.16% overnight against the Japanese yen, but erased some of those gains in early Asia trade and fell 0.04% to 136.97 yen.
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today
Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 35 points on Wednesday in sync with a general decline in markets around the world...
Oil opens mixed as economic fears pressure prices
Oil prices were mixed in early Asian trade on Wednesday after falling to their lowest settlement levels this year as economic uncertainty and the prospect of higher interest rates pressured prices.
Brent crude futures rose 17 cents, or 0.2%, at 0107 GMT to $79.52 a barrel. Last session the benchmark fell below $80 for the second time in 2022.
U.S. crude futures fell 3 cents to $74.22 a barrel.