    August 16, 2022 / 07:56 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicate a flat to positive start for the Indian indices; Asia trades mixed, Wall St gains

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 17,855.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:55 IST. Asian markets are trading mixed, while US markets ended higher.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex59,462.78130.18 +0.22%
      Nifty 5017,698.150.00 +0.00%
      Nifty Bank39,042.300.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 17,698.15 0.00 (0.00%)
      Tue, Aug 16, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      ONGC139.206.40 +4.82%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Divis Labs3,726.20-221.85 -5.62%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Energy27163.95502.20 +1.88%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT29885.90-347.80 -1.15%


    • August 16, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST

      ZEEL Q1 profit tanks 49%

      Zee Entertainment Enterprises on August 12 reported a consolidated profit of Rs 106.60 crore for the quarter ended June FY23, down 49 percent compared to the year-ago period. The decline in profit was due to weak operating performance and moderate top-line growth.

      Profit in corresponding period of last fiscal stood at Rs 208.8 crore. The sequential decline in profit was 41.4 percent.

      Consolidated revenue for the June FY23 quarter grew by 4 percent to Rs 1,845.74 crore compared to the year-ago period, while on a quarter-on-quarter basis, there was a 20.5 percent fall in revenue, the company said in its BSE filing.

      The company reported a 5.4 percent year-on-year growth in advertising business at Rs 976.3 crore for the June FY23 quarter, but the subscription business fell 5 percent to Rs 771.7 crore compared to the year-ago period. Read More

    • August 16, 2022 / 07:54 AM IST

      SBI raises benchmark lending rates by up to 50 basis points

      State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday raised its benchmark lending rates by up to 50 basis points (or 0.5 per cent), a move that will lead to an increase in EMIs for borrowers.

      The increase in lending rate comes days after the Reserve Bank of India hiked its benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points to tame inflation.

      External Benchmark based Lending Rate (EBLR) and Repo-Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) have been raised by 50 basis points while the hike in Marginal Cost of funds-based Lending Rate (MCLR) is 20 basis points across all tenure. The revised rates are effective from August 15, as per the information posted on SBI website.

      SBI's EBLR rose to 8.05 per cent and RLLR increased by similar 50 basis points to 7.65 per cent. Banks add Credit Risk Premium (CRP) over the EBLR and RLLR while giving any kind of loan, including housing and auto loans.

    • August 16, 2022 / 07:49 AM IST

      LIC Q1 Result

      India's largest life insurance company, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) reported a net profit of Rs 682.9 crore for the quarter ended June (Q1FY23), a sharp rise from a mere Rs 2.6 crore in the corresponding period last year.

      But on a sequential basis, the net profit was down from Rs 2,371.5 crore logged in the March quarter. In a call with the press post the release of its earnings, the insurer said that going forward, the volatility in its profit would be low.

    • August 16, 2022 / 07:43 AM IST

      Retail inflation falls to 6.71% in July

      India's headline retail inflation rate, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), fell to a five-month low of 6.71 percent in July, according to data released on August 12 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

      In June, CPI inflation had come in at 7.01 percent.

      Even though inflation fell to a five-month low in July, it has now spent 34 consecutive months above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) medium-term target of 4 percent and seven straight months outside the central bank's 2-6 percent tolerance range.

    • August 16, 2022 / 07:35 AM IST

      India's industrial growth shrinks to 12.3% in June

      India's industrial growth, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), fell to 12.3 percent in June against 19.6 percent in May, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed.

      IIP growth in June 2021 was 13.8 percent.

    • August 16, 2022 / 07:33 AM IST

      Wall Street ends higher:

      U.S. stocks rose on Monday with megacap growth shares, extending the market's recent rally amid investor optimism the Federal Reserve can achieve a soft landing for the economy.

      The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 151.39 points, or 0.45%, to 33,912.44, the S&P 500 gained 16.99 points, or 0.40%, to 4,297.14 and the Nasdaq Composite added 80.87 points, or 0.62%, to 13,128.05.

    • August 16, 2022 / 07:29 AM IST

      Asian Markets trade mixed:

    • August 16, 2022 / 07:27 AM IST

      S&P 500, Nasdaq close up 4th straight week as optimism grows

      Wall Street closed higher on Friday as signs that inflation may have peaked in July increased investor confidence that a bull market could be under way and spurred the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to post their fourth straight week of gains.

      The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 424.38 points, or 1.27 percent, to 33,761.05, while the S&P 500 gained 72.88 points, or 1.73 percent, to 4,280.15 and the Nasdaq Composite added 267.27 points, or 2.09 percent, to 13,047.19.

      For the week, the S&P 500 added 3.25 percent, the Dow rose 2.92% and the Nasdaq gained 3.8 percent.

    • August 16, 2022 / 07:25 AM IST

      SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 60.50 points or 0.34 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,845.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST.

    • August 16, 2022 / 07:21 AM IST

      Market on Friday:

      The Indian benchmarks ended the day largely on a flat note on August 12 ahead of the crucial economic data. Though the day was a lacklustre one, the week marked the longest stint of weekly gains since mid-January as it was the fourth consecutive week where the markets ended on a higher note.

      At close, the 30-pack BSE Sensex was 130.18 points or 0.22 percent up at 59,486 while the Nifty ended the day with a gain of 39.15 points or 0.22 percent at 17,698.15.

      The Sensex gained 1.87 percent during the week while the Nifty edged higher by 1.77 percent.

      Divi's Labs, Apollo Hospital, Infosys, Maruti Suzuki, and Tata Consumer Products were the top losers on the Nifty with each of these stocks losing between 1.3 to 5.6 percent.

      The top gainers on the Nifty were ONGC, Tata Steel, NTPC, UPL, and Power Grid Corp with each of them gaining between 2.3 to 4.8 percent.

      Among sectors, Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma were the top losers of the day as each of them was down 1.15 percent at the close. Nifty FMCG ended the day marginally lower while all other sectoral indices were marginally up at closing. The Nifty Metal index rose the most with gains of 1.64 percent while Nifty Realty was up 0.65.

    • August 16, 2022 / 07:18 AM IST

      Good morning, dear reader! Here's something to kickstart your trading day

