English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    April 25, 2023 / 01:00 PM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade marginally higher; PSU Bank, power, metals gain

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Metal, oil & gas, power and PSU Bank indices up 1 percent each.

    • Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade marginally higher; PSU Bank, power, metals gain
      Stock Market Today
      Moneycontrol.com
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 12:54 PM IST

        Birlasoft enters into settlement & mutual release agreement with Invacare Corp

      • 12:36 PM IST

        LIC raises shareholding in L&T Technology to over 5%

      • 12:19 PM IST

        Sharekhan retains buy rating on IndusInd Bank, target Rs 1400

      • 12:12 PM IST

        Lodha jumps on FY24 pre-sales growth outlook

      • 12:08 PM IST

        Welspun India surges 4% on share buyback proposal

      • 12:00 PM IST

        Indices near day's high, Nifty around 17,800; oil & gas, power stocks gain

      • 11:50 AM IST

        Tata Consultancy Services extends partnership with Marks & Spencer Plc

      • 11:47 AM IST

        Orient Green Power arm obtains sanction from IREDA for refinancing existing loan facilities

      • 11:45 AM IST

        Venus Remedies gets UK MHRA marketing authorisation for Cisplatin

      • 11:31 AM IST

        Elara Capital maintains buy on IndusInd Bank, target Rs 1,545

      • 11:27 AM IST

        L&T bags significant orders in the range of Rs 1,000-2,500 crore

      • 11:17 AM IST

        CLSA upgrades Macrotech Deveopers to 'outperform'; TP at Rs 1,048

      • 11:03 AM IST

        Sensex, Nifty tad higher amid volatility; Adani Ent, Bajaj Finance top gainers

      • 10:45 AM IST

        Nestle India Q1 net profit at Rs 736.6 crore, revenue at Rs 4,830 crore

      • 10:44 AM IST

        Mahindra Lifespace Developers wins society redevelopment project in Mumbai with revenue potential of Rs 850 crore

      • 10:39 AM IST

        Motilal Oswal reiterates buy rating on IndusInd Bank, target Rs 1450

      • 10:25 AM IST

        Poonawalla Fincorp’s rating upgraded to CRISIL AAA

      • 10:21 AM IST

        Nifty PSU Bank index rises 1 percent supported by UCO Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Canara Bank

      • 10:11 AM IST

        Anupam Rasayan signs Letter Of Intent worth Rs 380 crore with American multinational company

      • 10:07 AM IST

        Citi keeps buy rating on Zomato, target Rs 76

      • 10:04 AM IST

        BSE Realty index gained nearly 1 percent supported by Indiabulls Real Estate, Sobha, Mahindra Lifespace

      • 10:01 AM IST

        Indices trade flat; pharma drag, PSU bank, power, realty gain

      • 09:52 AM IST

        Fitch rates State Bank of India's proposed senior bonds 'BBB-(EXP)'

      • 09:48 AM IST

        BSE Power index up 0.7 percent led by Adani Green Energy, Adani Transmission, JSW Energy

      • 09:41 AM IST

        Ipca Labs to acquire 33.38% stake in Unichem Labs for Rs 1,034.1 crore

      • 09:33 AM IST

        Mahindra Logistics Q4 profit drops 97%, revenue up 17% YoY to Rs 1,272.5 crore

      • 09:30 AM IST

        Expect crude oil prices to remain volatile in today’s session: Rahul Kalantri

      • 09:20 AM IST

        Crompton Greaves appoints Shantanu Khosla as Executive Vice Chairman

      • 09:19 AM IST

        Nelco Q4 profit jumps 87% to Rs 5.66 crore, revenue up 14.4% to Rs 82 crore

      • 09:19 AM IST

        Century Textiles Q4 profit jumps 69% to Rs 145.3 crore

      • 09:08 AM IST

        Nifty may find strength only above the 17,863 mark: Prashanth Tapse

      • 08:53 AM IST

        Serum & Biocon Biologics agree to restructure equity investment

      • 08:50 AM IST

        Below 82.05, USDINR could test its next support levels of 81.80- 82.05: Rahul Kalantri

      • 08:32 AM IST

        Persistent Systems Q4 net profit up 5.7% at Rs 251.5 crore

      • 08:26 AM IST

        Gold prices rise on dollar dip; market eyes Fed rate-hike cues

      • 08:18 AM IST

        For Nifty 17,600 will act as a strong support level: Santosh Meena

      • 08:09 AM IST

        Mankind Pharma raises Rs 1,298 crore from anchor investors

      • 07:58 AM IST

        Oil prices ease as investors weigh China demand, rate hikes

      • 07:46 AM IST

        In near term, see USDINR to remain range bound: Anindya Banerjee

      • 07:35 AM IST

        Asian markets trade mostly lower with Hang Seng, Kospi down 1% each

      • 07:33 AM IST

        Nasdaq underperforms on worries about tech earnings ahead

      • 07:27 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a flat to positive start for the Indian indices

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex60,134.1178.01 +0.13%
      Nifty 5017,771.8528.45 +0.16%
      Nifty Bank42,787.65151.90 +0.36%
      Nifty 50 17,771.85 28.45 (0.16%)
      Tue, Apr 25, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Adani Enterpris1,866.8064.85 +3.60%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      UPL712.00-17.85 -2.45%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank4062.3078.10 +1.96%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Pharma12438.70-15.70 -0.13%


    • April 25, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST

      Birlasoft enters into settlement & mutual release agreement with Invacare Corp

      Birlasoft Solutions Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Birlasoft, has entered into a Settlement and Mutual Release Agreement with its customer, Invacare Corp.

      Birlasoft was quoting at Rs 267.55, up Rs 2.40, or 0.91 percent on the BSE.

    • April 25, 2023 / 12:49 PM IST

      Jefferies View on IndusInd Bank

      The broking house kept a Buy rating with a target price of Rs 1,550 per share. The Q4 profit was a tad ahead of estimates, with a 20 percentrise in operating profit and a 30 percentfall in credit costs.

      Jefferies sees scope for healthy growth in net interest income (NII) due to an increase in loans and the potential for wider net interest margins (NIMs).

      Additionally, Jefferies believes that the bank's slippages will taper off as stressed loans are well-provided for and see a 21 percentcompounded annual growth rate (CAGR) in profit over FY23-26, a return on equity (RoE) of 16percentin FY25, and an improved funding mix.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • April 25, 2023 / 12:45 PM IST
      BSE 500 Stocks touched 52-week high
      Company52-Week HighDayâ€™s HighCMP
      Rail Vikas96.7396.7394.80
      Anupam Rasayan1131.001131.001,122.40
      NCC118.15118.15117.80
      ITC413.45413.45412.35
      Glenmark519.80519.80518.00
      Bajaj Auto4375.004375.004,342.45
      Ircon Internati70.4070.4067.47
      Aegis Logistics410.20410.20397.65
    • April 25, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST
    • April 25, 2023 / 12:36 PM IST

      LIC raises shareholding in L&T Technology to over 5%

      Life Insurance Corporation of India has acquired additional 21,367 equity shares or 0.02% stake of L&T Technology Services via open market transactions. With this, LIC's shareholding in the L&T Technology increased to 5.008%, from 4.988% earlier.

      L&T Technology Services was quoting at Rs 3,402.70, down Rs 30.90, or 0.90 percent on the BSE.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • April 25, 2023 / 12:30 PM IST

      Results on April 25:

      Bajaj Auto, HDFC Asset Management Company, Nestle India, Tata Consumer Products, Anant Raj, AU Small Finance Bank, Dalmia Bharat, Elecon Engineering, Lloyds Metals and Energy, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Meghmani Finechem, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Rallis India, Tata Steel Long Products, and VST Industries will announce its quarterly earnings on April 25.

    • April 25, 2023 / 12:21 PM IST

      Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Large Trade | 84 lakh shares (1.33% equity) worth Rs 218.8 crore change hands at an average of Rs 260 per share, reported CNBC-TV18.

      Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Large Trade | 84 lakh shares (1.33% equity) worth Rs 218.8 crore change hands at an average of Rs 260 per share, reported CNBC-TV18.
    • April 25, 2023 / 12:19 PM IST

      Sharekhan View on IndusInd Bank

      IndusInd Bank reported strong earnings growth in Q4FY23 with PAT at Rs 2,041 crore (up 50 percent YoY/ 4 percent QoQ) led by a 30 percent on-year decline in provisions and 13 percent growth in operating profit.

      The bank is guiding for the sustained improvement in earnings growth trajectory over the next three years.

      The broking firm believes strengthening retail and granular liability franchise would be most important factor. At CMP, the stock trades at 1.3x/ 1.2x its FY2024/ 25 BV. It retains the 'buy' tag with an unchanged price target of Rs 1,400.

      IndusInd Bank was quoting at Rs 1,116.30, up Rs 14.25, or 1.29 percent on the BSE.

    • April 25, 2023 / 12:15 PM IST
      BSE 500 Stocks touched 52-week high
      Company52-Week HighDayâ€™s HighCMP
      Rail Vikas96.7396.7394.80
      Anupam Rasayan1131.001131.001,122.40
      NCC118.15118.15117.80
      ITC413.45413.45412.35
      Glenmark519.80519.80518.00
      Bajaj Auto4375.004375.004,342.45
      Ircon Internati70.4070.4067.47
      Aegis Logistics410.20410.20397.65
    • April 25, 2023 / 12:12 PM IST

      Lodha jumps on FY24 pre-sales growth outlook

      Mumbai-based Macrotech Developers Ltd, which sells homes under Lodha brand, shares rose by more than 2 percent on April 25 following the company's report of a robust overall performance in the March quarter. The company's pre-sales of Rs 3,000 crore were bolstered by new launches, and collections of Rs 2,900 crore.

      In the fourth quarter of FY2023, Lodha recorded revenues of Rs 3,250 crore, indicating a year-on-year decline of 5 percent, but a quarter-on-quarter increase of 84 percent. The company's EBITDA for the quarter was Rs 770 crore, marking an 11 percent decrease compared to the same period the previous year, but a 91 percent increase from the previous quarter. Lodha's PAT for the quarter was Rs 740 crore, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 39 percent and a quarter-on-quarter increase of 84 percent. Read More

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • April 25, 2023 / 12:08 PM IST

      Welspun India surges 4% on share buyback proposal

      Shares of Welspun India surged four percent in the morning trade on April 25 after the company said it would consider a share buyback proposal in its upcoming board meeting.

      In addition to financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023, the Board of Directors will, inter alia, consider at its meeting on April 27, a share buyback plan and recommendation of dividend for the year ended March 31, 2023, the company told exchanges.

    • April 25, 2023 / 12:03 PM IST
    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market