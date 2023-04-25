Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade marginally higher; PSU Bank, power, metals gain

April 25, 2023 / 12:49 PM IST

The broking house kept a Buy rating with a target price of Rs 1,550 per share. The Q4 profit was a tad ahead of estimates, with a 20 percentrise in operating profit and a 30 percentfall in credit costs.

Jefferies sees scope for healthy growth in net interest income (NII) due to an increase in loans and the potential for wider net interest margins (NIMs).

Additionally, Jefferies believes that the bank's slippages will taper off as stressed loans are well-provided for and see a 21 percentcompounded annual growth rate (CAGR) in profit over FY23-26, a return on equity (RoE) of 16percentin FY25, and an improved funding mix.