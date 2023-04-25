Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade marginally higher; PSU Bank, power, metals gain

Birlasoft Solutions Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Birlasoft, has entered into a Settlement and Mutual Release Agreement with its customer, Invacare Corp.
Birlasoft was quoting at Rs 267.55, up Rs 2.40, or 0.91 percent on the BSE.
Birlasoft enters into settlement & mutual release agreement with Invacare Corp
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|60,134.11
|78.01
|+0.13%
|Nifty 50
|17,771.85
|28.45
|+0.16%
|Nifty Bank
|42,787.65
|151.90
|+0.36%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Adani Enterpris
|1,866.80
|64.85
|+3.60%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|UPL
|712.00
|-17.85
|-2.45%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty PSU Bank
|4062.30
|78.10
|+1.96%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Pharma
|12438.70
|-15.70
|-0.13%
The broking house kept a Buy rating with a target price of Rs 1,550 per share. The Q4 profit was a tad ahead of estimates, with a 20 percentrise in operating profit and a 30 percentfall in credit costs.
Jefferies sees scope for healthy growth in net interest income (NII) due to an increase in loans and the potential for wider net interest margins (NIMs).
Additionally, Jefferies believes that the bank's slippages will taper off as stressed loans are well-provided for and see a 21 percentcompounded annual growth rate (CAGR) in profit over FY23-26, a return on equity (RoE) of 16percentin FY25, and an improved funding mix.
|Company
|52-Week High
|Dayâ€™s High
|CMP
|Rail Vikas
|96.73
|96.73
|94.80
|Anupam Rasayan
|1131.00
|1131.00
|1,122.40
|NCC
|118.15
|118.15
|117.80
|ITC
|413.45
|413.45
|412.35
|Glenmark
|519.80
|519.80
|518.00
|Bajaj Auto
|4375.00
|4375.00
|4,342.45
|Ircon Internati
|70.40
|70.40
|67.47
|Aegis Logistics
|410.20
|410.20
|397.65
Daily Voice | IT sector might start heading back to long-term growth trajectory by end of FY24, says this fund manager
Madhusudan Sarda of Credent AIM Multi-Cap Strategy feels in the medium to long term the Indian IT sector is well poised to capture the rebound in tech spending from various developed countries for IT services.
Life Insurance Corporation of India has acquired additional 21,367 equity shares or 0.02% stake of L&T Technology Services via open market transactions. With this, LIC's shareholding in the L&T Technology increased to 5.008%, from 4.988% earlier.
L&T Technology Services was quoting at Rs 3,402.70, down Rs 30.90, or 0.90 percent on the BSE.
Bajaj Auto, HDFC Asset Management Company, Nestle India, Tata Consumer Products, Anant Raj, AU Small Finance Bank, Dalmia Bharat, Elecon Engineering, Lloyds Metals and Energy, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Meghmani Finechem, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Rallis India, Tata Steel Long Products, and VST Industries will announce its quarterly earnings on April 25.
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Large Trade | 84 lakh shares (1.33% equity) worth Rs 218.8 crore change hands at an average of Rs 260 per share, reported CNBC-TV18.
IndusInd Bank reported strong earnings growth in Q4FY23 with PAT at Rs 2,041 crore (up 50 percent YoY/ 4 percent QoQ) led by a 30 percent on-year decline in provisions and 13 percent growth in operating profit.
The bank is guiding for the sustained improvement in earnings growth trajectory over the next three years.
The broking firm believes strengthening retail and granular liability franchise would be most important factor. At CMP, the stock trades at 1.3x/ 1.2x its FY2024/ 25 BV. It retains the 'buy' tag with an unchanged price target of Rs 1,400.
IndusInd Bank was quoting at Rs 1,116.30, up Rs 14.25, or 1.29 percent on the BSE.
Mumbai-based Macrotech Developers Ltd, which sells homes under Lodha brand, shares rose by more than 2 percent on April 25 following the company's report of a robust overall performance in the March quarter. The company's pre-sales of Rs 3,000 crore were bolstered by new launches, and collections of Rs 2,900 crore.
In the fourth quarter of FY2023, Lodha recorded revenues of Rs 3,250 crore, indicating a year-on-year decline of 5 percent, but a quarter-on-quarter increase of 84 percent. The company's EBITDA for the quarter was Rs 770 crore, marking an 11 percent decrease compared to the same period the previous year, but a 91 percent increase from the previous quarter. Lodha's PAT for the quarter was Rs 740 crore, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 39 percent and a quarter-on-quarter increase of 84 percent. Read More
Shares of Welspun India surged four percent in the morning trade on April 25 after the company said it would consider a share buyback proposal in its upcoming board meeting.
In addition to financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023, the Board of Directors will, inter alia, consider at its meeting on April 27, a share buyback plan and recommendation of dividend for the year ended March 31, 2023, the company told exchanges.